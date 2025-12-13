Zubeen Garg Death Case to Be Handed Over to Central Agency: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the investigation into the mysterious death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will soon be transferred to a central investigating agency. He said the process would be completed by the end of this month or early next month.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister also revealed that the state government plans to approach the Gauhati High Court to request a fast-track hearing of the case, along with the appointment of a special public prosecutor to ensure swift justice.

The announcement comes on the day the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a detailed chargesheet, naming six individuals in connection with the case under murder charges. Among those booked is Zubeen’s cousin, Sandipan Garg, who has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

CM Sarma said the investigation carried out by the SIT was thorough and carefully conducted. “The chargesheet has been prepared with great attention to detail. We are hopeful that the court will now deliver justice,” he said.

While asserting that the Assam Police and SIT had done commendable work, the Chief Minister noted that the government now believes a central agency would be better placed to take the case forward. “We have done our part. At this stage, we feel the central government can help ensure justice for Zubeen Garg,” he added.

Referring to the long duration of the probe, CM Sarma said the matter has now reached a crucial phase. “The investigation is complete. It is now up to the judiciary. We have full faith in the courts of the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the case would stand strong in court, claiming that the motive behind the crime and the alleged conspiracy have been clearly established in the chargesheet.

