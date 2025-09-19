BREAKING: Zubeen Garg's Accident In Singapore: In Critical Condition After Scuba Diving Mishap

Sensational Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is in a critical condition after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to the hospital.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Singapore by ambulance, where doctors are providing intensive treatment in the ICU and have been monitoring his condition closely. The doctors have still not given any kind of statement regarding his health condition.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today.

News of the accident has left his fans and well-wishers deeply worried, with prayers pouring in for his speedy recovery.

