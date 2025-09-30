Zubeen Garg Justice: NSA Arrests and Detentions Ignite Statewide Fury

Assam remains in shock and mourning over the untimely demise of its beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Across the state, citizens and activists have taken to the streets, demanding justice for the music icon, amid growing suspicion surrounding the mysterious circumstances of his death.

However, the pursuit of justice has reportedly met with resistance. Several youths and activists raising their voices for Zubeen have been detained by the police.

Among them, renowned sculptor Rudrankur Hazarika, who had filed an FIR demanding a probe into the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, was detained late Monday night by the Bhagadattapur police from Kahilipara.

The FIR reportedly mentioned prominent names, including Assam Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, highlighting the sensitivity and high-profile nature of the case. Hazarika’s detention has sent shockwaves through Assam, intensifying public outrage and grief over Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

In a parallel development, Bikash Asom, leader of the Bir Lachit Sena and former Chief Secretary of Kamrup district, was also taken into police custody today, signaling the widening scope of the crackdown.

Authorities have further intensified actions under the National Security Act (NSA), targeting individuals like Victor Das and Ajay Phukan, who were arrested earlier this month for allegedly making public statements deemed threatening to national integrity. The invocation of NSA has significantly tightened the case against them, raising concerns among civil rights observers.

Mira Borthakur, President of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, voiced strong criticism over the police response. In a Facebook post, she questioned why those demanding justice for Zubeen Garg are being detained while some vloggers and YouTubers have received police notices. “Instead of targeting the real culprits, authorities are intimidating those seeking justice. Is this not an abuse of power?” she asked.

As Assam grapples with grief over the loss of its cultural icon, the growing protests and police actions have thrown the state into a tense confrontation between citizens’ demand for justice and authorities’ heavy-handed measures.

