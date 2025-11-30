"Zubeen Garg Was Not Just a Name, But a Movement of Thought and Consciousness": Palmee

More than two months since Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed, his sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, has shared an emotional and powerful message on Facebook, describing him as more than just an individual, but a living idea that united the people of Assam beyond barriers of caste, religion, and class.

In her Facebook post, Dr Borthakur wrote that Zubeen Garg was not merely a name, but a “thought” and an awakening of “consciousness” which brought Assamese people together, irrespective of identity or background.

She said his life and art taught people the true meaning of love and humanity through culture and creativity, and that he inspired the courage to speak up whenever it was needed.

“Zubeen Garg was never just a name. He was an awakening of thought and consciousness that united Assamese people beyond caste, religion, and social divisions. Through his art and culture, he taught us love and humanity and gave us the courage to raise our voices when it mattered most,” she wrote.

Appealing to the public, Dr Borthakur called for collective awareness and cooperation in what she described as the ongoing journey for justice for her late brother.

“The awareness and cooperation of the people is what we seek in this journey for justice for Zubeen Garg,” her post added, along with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Her post has since garnered significant attention on social media, with many fans, artists, and citizens echoing her sentiments and reiterating calls for justice.

