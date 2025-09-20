Zubeen Garg’s Last Message to the Fans

The sudden death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore has left an irreplaceable void in Assam’s cultural and musical landscape. At 52, the Assamese icon was more than a singer, he was a voice of identity, emotion, and belonging for millions. His untimely demise, caused by a freak accident abroad, has shocked fans, fellow artistes, and admirers across the region.

What makes the loss even more heartbreaking is that just hours before his death, Zubeen had shared a video message on Instagram, inviting fans to celebrate music and culture with him. Full of warmth and energy, he spoke about his excitement to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore, scheduled for September 20 and 21.

“Friends in Singapore, I would like to invite you to the 4th North East India Festival in Suntec… I will be there throughout the festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on the 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese songs. All come and support us.” he said, smiling at the camera.

That message, now going viral on social media, has turned into a poignant farewell. Fans have flooded the post with emotional comments, many writing that it is painful to see their beloved Zubeen speaking so joyfully, unaware that it would be his last public message.

In an earlier post, Zubeen had also paid tribute to his idol, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, ahead of the cultural legend’s centenary celebrations. “Assam is set to celebrate Dr Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary with year-long tributes… This isn't just an event. It's a homecoming for every Assamese heart,” he had written, underlining his deep reverence for the “Voice of the Brahmaputra.”

For admirers, those words reflect everything Zubeen stood for, his love for Assam, his deep connection to music, and his role as a cultural ambassador who carried the Northeast to the world stage.

As tributes pour in from fans, Bollywood stars, and political leaders, Zubeen Garg’s final message—and his request to play “Mayabini” serve as a touching reminder of the music, joy, and culture he cherished. His voice may be gone, but his legacy will live on.