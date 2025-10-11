What the SIT Chief Revealed in the Press Briefing?

In a press briefing, CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta provided updates on the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gupta stated that Indian authorities cannot independently conduct investigations in foreign countries and any probe abroad must proceed under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). Relevant information has already been sent to the Attorney General’s office in Singapore, and communication with India’s High Commission in Singapore is ongoing. The CID emphasised that assistance from Singapore police is essential.

He explained that the request was sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and has reached the Attorney General’s office in Singapore. Authorities confirmed that Singapore will not permit Indian officials to conduct on-site investigations, and all coordination is ongoing with the Singapore government.

On the forensic front, Gupta confirmed that the viscera report has been received and sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A special expert committee has been formed at GMCH to cross-check the viscera report with the postmortem findings. Once reconciled, the experts will prepare a consolidated report, which is expected to be handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within two days.

A portion of the report will also be shown to select journalists and political representatives, officials added.

Regarding the expatriate Assamese involved in the case, Gupta said a notice has been issued. One individual has already appeared before the SIT, and the names of a total of 11 expatriates have been recorded. He warned that legal action would be taken if any expatriate failed to cooperate in the investigation.

He added that the time frame for the presence of the expatriates has already lapsed, but a new deadline has been set, and they must comply. Custody of accused individuals is being maintained as per the law, with a maximum 14-day limit.

So far, two personal staff members of Zubeen Garg have been arrested, and officials have been questioning them continuously since their arrest.

Also Read: NSUI Assam Urges State & Central Govt to Make Zubeen Garg’s Film “Roi Roi Binale” Tax-Free