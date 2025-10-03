Shekhar Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta Sent to 14-Day Police Custody

Musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta have been sent to 14-day police custody in the Zubeen Garg death case.

The duo was arrested by Assam Police on Thursday after six consecutive days of intense questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Both were present in Singapore at the time of the legendary singer’s demise.

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had also sent Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14-day police custody for detailed interrogation. Shyamkanu, who spearheaded the Northeast Festival (NEF) where Garg was slated to perform, was arrested at Delhi Airport soon after his return.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager, had been on the run since the singer’s death and was eventually tracked down and apprehended in Gurgaon.

