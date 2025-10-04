Zubeen's Original Voice to be Used in 'Roi Roi Binale', Announces Rajesh Bhuyan

Director Rajesh Bhuyan declared that the upcoming film 'Roi Roi Binale', which is scheduled for imminent release, will use Zubeen Garg’s original voice.

Addressing several important issues surrounding the late singer Zubeen Garg, director Rajesh Bhuyan said, "Zubeen Garg’s original voice will be used in the soon-to-be-released film 'Roi Roi Binale'', adding, "No other person's voice will be used for Zubeen’s on-screen performance."

Bhuyan also explained the technical approach planned for the film: "Any portions of the voice that have problems will be supplemented using AI."

He also emphasized that from now on, Zubeen Garg’s songs will not be allowed to be used for political purposes. "Each of Zubeen’s songs must receive royalty from his wife Garima Saikia Garg," the director asserted.

On the other hand, on the interrogations regarding Zubeen Garg's death, Bhuyan said, “Shekhar Goswami had time to speak to the media, but not to visit Garima Garg’s residence. Why did he not once contact her, even though he returned with Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore on the 21st? Why could he not tell Garima that he couldn’t bring Zubeen back the way he had taken him? And if Shekhar knew that Zubeen was poisoned, what was he doing? Why did he not even try to save him?”

Demanding accountability, Rajesh Bhuyan insisted on strict action. “Zubeen must get justice. Those who took him to Singapore, who failed to provide proper medical care and pushed him towards death, must be punished.”

ALSO READ: How ShekharJyoti Goswami Extorted Money for Each Song Of Zubeen Garg?