Zubeen Garg Death: CID Summons Nishita Goswami, Amritprabha and Shekhar Goswami

In the ongoing investigation into the death of music legend Zubeen Garg, the Criminal Invesigation Department (CID) has summoned actress Nishita Goswami, musicians Amritprabha Mahanta, and Shekhar Goswami to appear at its main office in Guwahati at 11 AM today.

These individuals are being brought in for questioning related to the events surrounding the singer’s trip to Singapore and subsequent tragedy.

Notably, Nishita Goswami had also travelled to Singapore to take part in the North East India Festival (NEIF), the same event that Zubeen had gone to attend before tragedy struck. Shekhar Goswami, who was earlier detained by Assam Police, had been released but has now been asked to appear again before the CID for further questioning.

The festival was organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta, and ever since Zubeen’s sudden passing in Singapore, public suspicion has been growing over whether the singer was truly cared for during the trip. Many feel that the people responsible for taking him there, including his manager Siddharth Sharma, failed to protect him, and this has left fans across Assam heartbroken and angry.

People are questioning whether Zubeen was forced into situations that risked his health. Many have alleged that cultural organisers, including Mahanta, exploited him for profit.

This anger then led the Assam government to ban Mahanta from holding any cultural programmes in the state.

Further details are awaited.

