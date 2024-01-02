Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Date, Significance, and Rituals to Welcome Prosperity

Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Putrada Ekadashi, also known as Paush Putrada Ekadashi, is a sacred Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This significant day falls twice a year, and in 2024, devotees will observe it on January 21st. If you're wondering about Putrada Ekadashi 2024, its date, auspicious hours, and the correct way to observe it, you've come to the right place. Dive into the details of this sacred Hindu ritual dedicated to Lord Vishnu and learn how it can bring prosperity and joy to your family. Following the prescribed rituals with devotion and sincerity can lead to the fulfillment of one's desires and the bestowment of parenthood. Embrace the spiritual significance of Putrada Ekadashi 2024 and welcome prosperity into your life with open arms.

Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Date and Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Putrada Ekadashi in 2024 will align with the Shukla Paksha of the Paush month. The Ekadashi Tithi commences on the evening of January 20th at 7:26 PM and concludes on January 21st at 7:26 PM. Devotees keen on breaking their fast (Parana) can do so between 7:14 AM to 9:21 AM on the following day, January 22nd.

Significance of Putrada Ekadashi

Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated with utmost reverence, particularly by women seeking the blessing of progeny. Devotees believe that observing this fast safeguards their offspring and ensures a blissful family life. The ritualistic worship of Lord Vishnu on this day is believed to bestow the gift of parenthood.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi Puja Method

Explore the profound ritualistic methods of observing Putrada Ekadashi

Begin the day with a cleansing bath and wear fresh, clean clothes. Declare your commitment to fasting by offering water to the Sun God.

Adhere to the prescribed rituals while worshipping Lord Vishnu in the designated worship area of your home. Present offerings of yellow flowers, Panchamrit, Tulsi, Bhog, and more to Shri Hari.

Engage in the narrative of Paush Putrada Ekadashi to grasp its significance and virtues. Let the story resonate in your heart, reinforcing the spiritual essence of the day.

Conclude the rituals with an Aarti, accompanied by the lighting of incense sticks, symbolizing the divine presence in your home.

In the evening, contribute by donating a lamp, and conclude the fast with a remembrance of Narayana.

The Story of Paush Putrada Ekadashi Fast

In the city of Bhadravati, King Suketu Maan and his wife Shaivya were childless. Distressed by the absence of offspring, the king sought a solution and encountered sages in a forest during his quest. The sages revealed that it was the auspicious day of Putrada Ekadashi, a day dedicated to the desire for children.

Responding to the king's plea for a child, the sage advised him to observe the fast of Putrada Ekadashi. Following the sage's guidance, King Suketu Maan faithfully observed the fast, breaking it on Dwadashi. Miraculously, after a period, Queen Shaivya conceived, and nine months later, they were blessed with a son. The king, through the observance of Putrada Ekadashi, realized the cherished dream of parenthood, concluding the poignant story of Paush Putrada Ekadashi.