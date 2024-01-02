First Ekadashi of 2024: Saphala Ekadashi Date, Timings, and more

First Ekadashi of 2024: Ekadashi, the sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. The first Ekadashi of 2024, Saphala Ekadashi, is fast approaching, bringing with it a unique opportunity for spiritual growth and divine blessings. Let's delve into the significance of this auspicious day, its rituals, and how you can make the most of the divine energy.

Ekadashi, occurring twice a month, is celebrated fervently by devotees seeking divine grace. It is believed that observing a fast on Ekadashi leads to the absolution of sins and the alleviation of life's challenges. In 2024, the calendar marks 24 Ekadashis, each carrying its own distinct significance. Saphala Ekadashi, falling in the Krishna Paksha of Pausha month, is revered for its power to make all life's endeavors successful.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Date and Auspicious Time

Saphala Ekadashi falls on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha begins at 12:41 AM on January 7 and concludes at 12:46 AM on January 8. During this period, the auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga unfolds from 7:15 AM to 10:03 AM, providing an ideal window for Ekadashi puja.

Rituals and Worship for Saphala Ekadashi

To harness the divine energy of Saphala Ekadashi, start your day early. After a purifying bath and donning clean attire, offer incense, lamps, and fruits to the deity. The color yellow holds special significance on this day, making yellow clothes, fruits, flowers, and food highly auspicious. Items like coconut, betel nut, amla, and pomegranate are recommended offerings to Lord Vishnu.

Breaking the fast is advised between 7:15 AM to 9:20 AM on Monday, January 8.

All Ekadashi 2024 Dates

As the year unfolds, numerous Ekadashi dates beckon devotees. A glance at the Ekadashi Tithi Vrat Calendar for 2024 reveals important dates, including the renowned Devshayani - Ashadi Ekadasi on July 17, 2024, and the Nirjala Ekadasi on June 18, 2024. Fasting on Ekadashi is not merely a ritual; it is a sacred practice believed to cleanse the soul, redeem sins, and pave the way for Moksha.