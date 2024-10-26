The Anandaram Dhekial Phukan Award, named after the esteemed Assamese scholar and reformist Anandaram Dhekial Phukan, is a prominent cultural accolade in Assam, recognizing contributions that enhance and promote Assamese culture, literature, and social advancement. Established to honor individuals excelling in these fields, the award is given periodically to influential figures in the arts, literature, and social spheres.

Recent awardees reflect the diversity of talents acknowledged by this honor. In 2024, renowned actor Adil Hussain received the award for his work in promoting Assamese culture internationally. Known for his roles in films like Life of Pi and Maj Rati Keteki, Hussain's dedication to Assamese arts has elevated regional cinema on global platforms. Previous winners include Bishnu Khargoria, a distinguished actor awarded in 2020 for his influential contributions to Assamese theater and film, highlighting the award's dedication to recognizing artists with lasting impacts on Assamese heritage​.

Anandaram Dhekial Phukan Award Winners List

2024: Actor Adil Hussain, celebrated for his contributions to Assamese and international cinema, was recognized for bringing Assamese stories to a global platform.

2023: Bishnu Khargoria, an esteemed actor, received the award for his influence on Assamese cinema and theater.

2022: Yase Dorje Thongsi, an Assamese writer known for his works highlighting regional culture, was honored.

2021: Homen Borgohain, a celebrated writer and journalist in Assam, was awarded posthumously for his lifetime contributions.

2020: Arupa Patangia Kalita, an acclaimed novelist and storyteller, received the award.

2019: Noted Assamese writer and historian Kanak Sen Deka was recognized.

2018: Mahim Bora, a well-known Assamese poet and critic, was honored with the award.

2017: Hiren Gohain, a noted Assamese scholar and intellectual, received the award for his contributions to Assamese literature and academic thought.

The Anandaram Dhekial Phukan Award continues to inspire Assamese artists and writers, encouraging the preservation and growth of Assamese culture. As this prestigious recognition gains broader acknowledgment, it is expected to further stimulate interest and investment in the region’s rich artistic legacy.

Major Awardees of the Anandaram Dhekial Phukan Award

2024: Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain is a prominent actor in Assamese cinema who has gained recognition for his performances in both regional and international films. He is known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters, which has made him a beloved figure among audiences. Adil’s dedication to promoting Assamese culture through his work has made significant contributions to the representation of Assamese narratives on a global stage.

2023: Bishnu Khargoria

Bishnu Khargoria is a celebrated actor in the Assamese film and theater industry. He has played many memorable roles that have resonated with audiences, helping to elevate the status of Assamese cinema. Known for his versatility, Khargoria's work showcases the rich cultural heritage of Assam, and he continues to inspire aspiring actors in the region.

2022: Yase Dorje Thongsi

Yase Dorje Thongsi is an Assamese writer who beautifully captures the essence of Assamese culture and traditions in his stories. His works often reflect local folklore and customs, making them relatable to readers. Thongsi's dedication to preserving Assamese heritage through literature has earned him respect and admiration from readers and critics alike.

2021: Homen Borgohain

Homen Borgohain was a prominent writer and journalist in Assam. His works often address the aspirations and struggles of the Assamese people. Borgohain's storytelling is characterized by its depth and social relevance, making him a significant figure in Assamese literature. He inspired many with his commitment to highlighting important cultural and social issues.

2020: Arupa Patangia Kalita

Arupa Patangia Kalita is an influential novelist and storyteller known for her strong narratives about women's lives in Assamese society. Her stories often explore themes of gender, identity, and empowerment, making her an important voice in contemporary Assamese literature. Kalita's work resonates with readers who seek to understand the complexities of modern Assamese life.

2019: Kanak Sen Deka

Kanak Sen Deka is a respected writer and historian who focuses on the rich history and culture of Assam in his writings. His narratives blend personal experiences with historical events, providing insights into Assamese identity. Deka’s commitment to preserving the region's heritage through literature has made him a valued figure in the literary community.

2018: Mahim Bora

Mahim Bora is a well-known poet whose works reflect deep emotions and thoughts about nature and human experiences. His poetry often resonates with readers for its simplicity and beauty, capturing the essence of Assamese life. Bora's contributions to Assamese literature have made him a beloved figure among poetry enthusiasts.

2017: Hiren Gohain

Hiren Gohain is a noted scholar, poet, and critic recognized for his contributions to Assamese literature. He is known for addressing various cultural and social issues through his writings. Gohain’s work has significantly influenced the Assamese literary scene, and he remains a respected figure for his intellectual contributions and advocacy for Assamese identity.

These award winners have each made unique contributions to the fields of literature, theater, and film, helping to shape and promote Assamese culture. Their legacies continue to inspire new generations of artists and writers in Assam.

Conclusion

The Anandaram Dhekial Phukan Award remains a testament to the resilience and brilliance of Assam’s artistic and cultural heritage. By recognizing individuals like Adil Hussain and Bishnu Khargoria, the award highlights the importance of cultural pride and the role of artists in preserving Assamese identity. The recipients of this honor embody the values of creativity, dedication, and social awareness, making invaluable contributions to Assam and India’s cultural landscape.

FAQs