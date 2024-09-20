100+ Best Gandhi Jayanti Quotes, Wishes, and Messages 2024

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a leader whose principles of truth and non-violence changed the world. As we commemorate this day, sharing meaningful quotes and messages allows us to reflect on his teachings and spread his message of peace and harmony. In this blog, we present over 100 of the best Gandhi Jayanti quotes and wishes to inspire and uplift your Instagram posts and messages.

"On this Gandhi Jayanti, let’s walk the path of truth and peace."

"Let’s spread the message of peace and love, as Gandhi did."

"May Gandhi’s legacy remind us of the strength in non-violence."

"Remembering the man who showed the world the power of peace."

"The world needs more of Gandhi’s message of non-violence."

"On this Gandhi Jayanti, may we pledge to spread love and peace."

"Gandhi’s words continue to inspire us to be better human beings."

"Let’s live each day with the truth and courage Gandhi championed."

"May the light of Gandhi’s teachings guide our path."

"Gandhi Jayanti: A day to honor the values of simplicity and peace."

"Gandhi’s wisdom inspires us to seek justice and kindness."

"Let’s honor Gandhi’s vision for a peaceful and just world."

"In the spirit of Gandhi, let’s make peace a priority."

"On this Gandhi Jayanti, let’s strive to create a world of harmony."

"May we always walk the path of peace as Gandhi did."

"Gandhi Jayanti: A day to reflect on truth and non-violence."

"Celebrating the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi today and every day."

"Let’s live by Gandhi’s principles of peace and truth."

"Honoring the father of the nation with gratitude and respect."

"Be the change you wish to see in the world – Gandhi."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

"Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind."

"Peace is its own reward."

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"Truth stands, even if there be no public support."

"The future depends on what we do in the present."

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"You must be the change you want to see in the world."

"Where there is love, there is life."

"Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves."

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"The best way to find yourself is to serve others."

"Non-violence requires a double faith – faith in God and faith in man."

"Faith is not something to grasp, it is a state to grow into."

"The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems."

"True morality consists not in following the beaten track but in finding out the true path for ourselves and fearlessly following it."

"There is more to life than increasing its speed."

"Service without humility is selfishness and egotism."