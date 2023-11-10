Bhaiya Dooj 2023: Unveiling the Dates, Timings, and Significance of the Festival

Understanding Bhaiya Dooj 2023

As Bhai Dooj 2023 approaches, there might be confusion about the precise dates. To alleviate any concerns, we present a comprehensive guide to the correct dates, timings, and auspicious muhurta for celebrating this cherished festival. With this guide, individuals can confidently plan and partake in the festivities, strengthening the special bond between siblings and experiencing the true essence of Bhai Dooj. May this auspicious occasion bring prosperity, health, and enduring happiness to all.

Dates of Bhai Dooj 2023: November 14 or November 15?

This year, the festivities of Bhai Dooj will unfold over two days, emphasizing the enduring bond between siblings. The grand celebration is scheduled for both Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15. According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Muhurat extends from November 14 to November 15, offering an extended period for brothers and sisters to come together and partake in the age-old customs of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj Timings and Shubh Muhurat

For those seeking precision in their celebrations, the Drik Panchang provides specific timings for Bhai Dooj 2023.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time Commencing at 01:10 PM and concluding at 03:19 PM on November 14. A duration of 2 hours and 9 minutes was set aside for the auspicious rituals.

Dwitiya Tithi Beginning at 02:36 PM on November 14, 2023. Ending at 01:47 PM on November 15, 2023.



These meticulously calculated timings ensure that participants can engage in the traditional customs of Bhai Dooj during the most opportune moments, enhancing the spiritual significance of the festival.