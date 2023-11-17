Chhath Puja 2023: Discover the Must-Offer Prasad Items for Chhathi Maiyya's Blessings

1. Thekua

Among the most popular Chhath prasads, Thekua is an Indian cookie crafted from whole-wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee. This delectable treat takes on various forms, such as khajuria, tikari, and thokni, depending on slight ingredient tweaks. A vital part of the worship ceremony, Thekua holds a special place in the hearts of devotees, and even children eagerly anticipate enjoying it after the morning arghya.

2. Rasiya

Prepared on the second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna, Rasiya is a mouthwatering prasad enjoyed with roti by those observing the Chhath fast. Comprising mashed ripe bananas, grated coconuts, jaggery, milk, ghee, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts, Rasiya is slow-cooked on an open flame. This sumptuous dish serves as the final meal before the 36-hour 'nirjala' fast, concluding only after Sandhya Arghya on the following day.

3. Banana

An integral part of Chhath Puja, bananas are not only a popular bhog item but also hold symbolic significance in Hindu mythology. The banana tree is considered auspicious and is associated with Lord Vishnu, making it a favored fruit of Chhathi Maiyya.

4. Khajoor

A variation of Thekua, Khajoor is made with all-purpose flour, suji or semolina, dry fruits, ghee, and sugar instead of jaggery. This sweet delicacy adds a delightful twist to the prasad offerings.

5. Daabh Nimbu

Rich in vitamin C, Daabh Nimbu is a favorite offering of Chhathi Maiyya and boasts numerous health benefits. Packed with fiber and essential nutrients, it aids in digestive health and serves as a superfood for maintaining heart health due to its high antioxidant and flavonoid content.

6. Coconut

Fresh coconut and coconut-based dishes play a crucial role in Chhath prasad. Recognized as a source of instant energy, coconut is rich in good cholesterol and provides a powerful nutrient mix, including fiber, potassium, and iron.

7. Water Chestnut

The Chhath daliya is filled with healthy and nutritious prasad items, including water chestnut, also known as singhara. This hydrating and low-calorie fruit is rich in antioxidants, aids in digestion, and helps regulate blood pressure, among other benefits.

8. Sugarcane

Considered auspicious for any puja, sugarcane is an essential part of Chhath Puja. The fresh harvest of sugarcane is offered to goddess Chhathi Maiyaa to seek her blessings and symbolizes prosperity and abundance.