Chhath Puja 2025: Bank Holidays, Festival Dates, and How to Perform the Puja at Home

Chhath Puja 2025, one of India’s most spiritually significant festivals dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Goddess Chhathi Maiya, will bring a two-day bank holiday in Bihar and Jharkhand on October 27 and 28, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) regional holiday list.
In West Bengal, banks will remain closed only on October 27, while eastern Uttar Pradesh may also observe a partial holiday on the same day. In all other states, banks will continue normal operations since these holidays are state-specific and declared regionally by the RBI.
State-Wise Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holiday Schedule
|State/Region
|Dates of Bank Closure
|Occasion
|Bihar
|October 27–28, 2025
|Chhath Puja (Sandhya Arghya & Usha Arghya)
|Jharkhand
|October 27–28, 2025
|Chhath Puja
|Eastern Uttar Pradesh
|October 27, 2025
|Chhath Puja
|West Bengal
|October 27, 2025
|Chhath Puja
|Other States
|—
|Regular Banking Operations
Even though bank branches will remain closed in these regions, customers can continue to access digital banking services, including internet and mobile banking, ATMs, UPI apps (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.), and online fund transfers throughout the festive period.
Chhath Puja 2025: Festival Dates and Ritual Schedule
Thefour-day Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, 2025, with each day holding its own spiritual significance:
October 25 (Saturday) – Nahay Khay: Devotees take a holy bath and eat a single meal to purify their body and mind.
October 26 (Sunday) – Kharna: Observers fast without water throughout the day and break it after sunset with offerings of jaggery and rice pudding.
October 27 (Monday) – Sandhya Arghya: Offerings are made to the setting sun at riverbanks or water bodies.
October 28 (Tuesday) – Usha Arghya / Parana: Devotees offer prayers to the rising sun, concluding the four-day fast.
During these days, towns and villages in Bihar and Jharkhand glow with diyas (earthen lamps), folk songs, and devotional hymns, as people gather at ghats to perform rituals and express gratitude to the Sun God.
How to Perform Chhath Puja at Home
For devotees unable to visit riverbanks or public ghats — due to health, age, or lack of nearby water sources — it is possible to perform Chhath Puja at home while maintaining traditional purity and devotion.
According to local priests and traditions:
Create a Mini Pond or Water Setup
Devotees can perform Arghya on their terrace or courtyard by building a small cement or mud pond filled with clean water.
Alternatively, a swimming pool or any shallow water structure can be used to offer prayers to the Sun God.
Maintain Ritual Purity
Cleanliness is essential during the festival. The fasting person (vrati) must maintain complete discipline and purity.
Plastic items should be strictly avoided, as their use is considered disrespectful to the sanctity of the rituals.
Offer Arghya at Sunrise and Sunset
On October 27, offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun.
On October 28, offer Usha Arghya to the rising sun to conclude the fast.
Worship in the Courtyard
If you have an earthen courtyard, dig a small pit and fill it with water.
Place offerings like fruits, thekua (traditional sweets), and sugarcane before Lord Surya while chanting devotional songs.
These home-based rituals allow devotees to stay connected to tradition while ensuring safety, especially for the elderly or those who cannot travel.
Cultural Significance of Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja is deeply rooted in folk faith and environmental consciousness. The rituals symbolize harmony with nature, gratitude for sunlight, and reverence for purity and discipline. Devotees believe that observing the Chhath Vrat brings prosperity, fertility, and good health to the family.
As preparations begin across Bihar and Jharkhand, markets bustle with bamboo baskets, fruits, sugarcane, and clay diyas — essentials for performing the rituals. Many families also travel back home during this time, filling trains and buses with festive energy.
Chhath Puja 2025:
Bank Holidays: Bihar & Jharkhand – October 27–28, 2025; West Bengal & Eastern UP – October 27, 2025
Festival Dates: October 25–28, 2025
Digital Banking: UPI, ATMs, and internet banking remain active
Home Puja Option: Devotees can perform Chhath rituals in courtyards or terraces using small ponds
Plastic-Free Celebration: Use of eco-friendly materials is encouraged
