Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Usha Arghya and Parana Time, Sunrise and Sunset Timings, & Significance

The sacred festival of Chhath Puja 2025 concludes today with the final ritual known as Usha Arghya, marking the end of the four-day celebration dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. This day holds deep spiritual importance as devotees offer prayers to the rising sun, symbolizing gratitude, purity, and new beginnings.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date and Overview

Thefourth and final day of Chhath Puja falls on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The day begins before dawn as devotees gather near rivers, ponds, or ghats to offer Usha Arghya—the morning offering to the rising sun.

This ritual marks the completion of a 36-hour nirjala (waterless) fast, during which devotees pray for prosperity, health, and family well-being.

Primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the festival has now found resonance across India and among Indian communities worldwide.

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Sunrise, Sunset, and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here are the key Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4 timings:

Date: October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)

Sunrise: 6:30 AM

Sunset: 5:39 PM

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 7:59 AM

Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Ends: 3:45 PM

Additional Auspicious Timings

Brahma Muhurat: 4:48 AM – 5:39 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 5:13 AM – 6:30 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:42 AM – 12:27 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 1:56 PM – 2:41 PM

Rahu Kalam: 2:52 PM – 4:15 PM

These timings are significant for devotees performing morning rituals and breaking their fast after the Usha Arghya offering.

What Is Usha Arghya?

Usha Arghya is the final and most sacred part of Chhath Puja. The word “Usha” refers to dawn or early morning, while “Arghya” means offering. On this day, devotees offer water, milk, and sacred offerings to the rising Sun God, praying for light, energy, and the removal of darkness from their lives.

The ritual is performed while standing in waist-deep water, as the first rays of sunlight appear on the horizon. It represents new beginnings, spiritual awakening, and gratitude for life’s blessings. Once the Usha Arghya is completed, devotees break their 36-hour fast (Parana), marking the end of the festival.

Rituals and Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, or Surya Shashthi, is one of the oldest Vedic festivals dedicated to solar worship. The rituals emphasize cleanliness, discipline, and devotion.

On the last day, devotees:

Wake up before sunrise and visit riverbanks or ghats.

Prepare offerings such as Thekua (a traditional jaggery-based sweet), fruits, sugarcane, and coconuts.

Offer these along with Arghya to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Chant traditional hymns and folk songs, seeking blessings for health, happiness, and prosperity.

The fast observed during Chhath Puja is one of the toughest in Hindu traditions, as devotees abstain from both food and water for 36 hours, showcasing immense willpower and devotion.

Spiritual Importance of the Final Day

The Usha Arghya ritual symbolizes the transition from darkness to light — from ignorance to knowledge. The rising sun is considered a divine witness to truth, purity, and vitality. By offering prayers during this time, devotees seek:

Harmony and well-being in the family.

Prosperity and longevity for loved ones.

Inner strength and peace of mind.

The festival also highlights the bond between nature and humanity, promoting ecological balance and gratitude for natural resources.

As thefirst rays of the sun illuminate the sky today, thousands of devotees across India will perform Usha Arghya, concluding the spiritual journey of Chhath Puja 2025 with faith and gratitude. The day marks not only the end of fasting but also the celebration of renewal, purity, and the eternal energy of the Sun God.

Also Read:

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Rituals: Full Schedule for Nahay Khay, Kharna & more

Chhath Puja 2025: Easy Ways To Perform Chhath Rituals At Home If You Can’t Visit the Ghat