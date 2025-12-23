Christmas 2025 Holiday: Will Banks and Schools Be Closed Across India?

Christmas 2025, falling on Thursday, December 25, will be observed as a public holiday across India, leading to closures of banks and schools in several states, including Delhi. While physical banking and educational institutions will remain shut on the day, digital banking services and ATMs will continue to operate, ensuring essential services remain accessible.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of what to expect during Christmas week 2025.

Are Banks Closed on Christmas 2025?

Yes, banks across India will remain closed on December 25, 2025, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Christmas Day is recognised as a national holiday, and all public and private sector bank branches will observe the closure.

Banking Services That Will Still Work

Despite branch closures, customers can continue to access:

UPI transactions

Mobile and internet banking

ATM cash withdrawals and deposits

However, branch-dependent services such as cheque clearance, locker access, cash deposits at counters, and in-person customer support will not be available on bank holidays.

Extended Bank Holidays in Northeastern States

Some northeastern states observeextended Christmas holidays, resulting in multiple consecutive bank closures:

December 24 (Wednesday): Banks closed in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram for Christmas Eve

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas Day – banks closed nationwide

December 26 (Friday): Banks closed again in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram

December 27 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – banks closed across India

December 28 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

This means banks in certain regions may remain shut for four to five consecutive days, making advance financial planning essential.

Why Are Banks Closed on December 22, 2025?

Banks inSikkim will remain closed on Monday, December 22, due to Losong/Namsong, a traditional festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities. The festival marks the harvest season and the Sikkimese New Year.

Since December 21 is a Sunday, customers in Sikkim will face at least three consecutive days of bank closures.

Complete List of Key Bank Holidays in December 2025

According to the RBI holiday list, major bank holidays in December include:

December 21 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – nationwide

December 22 (Monday): Sikkim – Losong/Namsong festival

December 24 (Wednesday): Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram – Christmas Eve

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas Day – nationwide

December 26 (Friday): Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram – Christmas celebrations

December 27 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – nationwide

December 28 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – nationwide

December 30 (Tuesday): Meghalaya – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

December 31 (Wednesday): Mizoram and Manipur – New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa

Are Schools Closed on Christmas 2025?

Yes, schools in Delhi and most parts of India will remain closed on December 25, 2025, as Christmas is a declared holiday.

Winter Vacation Schedule

Many schools in Delhi have scheduled winter vacations from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026

Some institutions may operate on a hybrid or reduced schedule on December 24 (Christmas Eve)

States such as Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir generally follow a similar holiday pattern

Schools in Goa and some southern states may observe longer Christmas breaks depending on local policies

Parents are advised to check official school circulars for exact dates.

Regional Variations in Christmas Holidays

Christmas is a single-day national holiday, unlike festivals such as Diwali. However, winter conditions in northern India often extend school vacations, while northeastern states observe longer bank holidays due to cultural traditions.

Private institutions usually align their schedules with state education department guidelines, but minor variations may exist.

Will Online Banking Be Affected During Christmas?

No. Digital banking services will function normally throughout the Christmas period. Customers can safely rely on online platforms for routine transactions. However, time-sensitive banking tasks requiring branch visits should be completed well in advance.

Important Tips for Customers During Year-End Holidays

With multiple bank holidays and year-end deadlines approaching, customers should:

Complete branch-related work before December 22

Avoid last-minute visits during the final week of December

Use digital payment methods wherever possible

Carry sufficient cash when travelling to states with extended holidays

Why the RBI Holiday Calendar Is Important

The RBI determines bank holidays based on:

National holidays

State-specific festivals

Cultural observances

Weekly offs (Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays)

Since holidays vary by state, customers should always check the RBI holiday calendar or their bank’s official website before planning a branch visit.

On Christmas Day 2025, banks and schools across India will remain closed, while digital services continue uninterrupted. With December packed with regional holidays and weekends, planning is crucial—especially in northeastern states where extended closures are common.

