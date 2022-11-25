Constitution Day 2022: Date, History, & Interesting Facts About Our Constitution

The Union Cabinet designated November 26 as Constitution Day in May 2015 to promote "constitutional values among residents." May 2015 was officially recognised as the year that marked BR Ambedkar's 125th birthday. He was the head of the Constitutional Drafting Committee and members included Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, etc.
Independent India celebrates a significant milestone on November 26: the adoption of the present constitution by the Constituent Assembly. For citizens, the bill of rights in the constitution serves as a shield, while the bill of duties serves as a constant reminder of what is expected of us. The 26th of November marks Constitution Day in India and historically, it is also celebrated as the National Law Day.
A yearly observance of Constitution Day was set for November 26 by the Ministry of Social Justice in 2015. Educating Indians about their Constitution and spreading its core values is the primary motivation behind Constitution Day.
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, B. N. Rau (Constitutional Advisor to the Constituent Assembly), and Surendranath Mukherjee developed the current Indian Constitution (the Chief Draftsman of the Constituent Assembly). The Constitution has the power to nullify both the Government of India Act of 1935 and the Indian Independence Act of 1947.
The Constitution of India, as stated in its preamble, is an effort to put into practise the solemn promise to transform India into a "Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic." To be sovereign is to have absolute and unquestioned authority. To ensure that all citizens enjoy justice, liberty, and equality, the preamble sets forth several goals, which appear on the first page of every NCERT book.
The Constitution was signed by 284 members of the constituent legislature, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The Constitution establishes a federal, Parliamentary government with some unitary characteristics.
The President is the official head of the Union's Executive branch. Article 79 of the Indian Constitution specifies that the President of India and the two Houses, the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and the House of the People, make up the Parliament of the Union (Lok Sabha).
According to Article 74(1) of the Constitution, the President is to be assisted and advised by a Council of Ministers, which shall have the Prime Minister as its head. In this way, the Prime Minister serves as the head of the Council of Ministers, which has the true executive power.
The Indian Constitution took roughly 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to draft.
The Constitution of India contains more articles than any other constitution in the whole world
The Constitution was originally hand-written.
The Constitution's original copies are kept safe in Parliament's Library. The container it is stored in is filled with helium and lined with flannel and naphthalene balls.
Every constitutional page is framed in gold leaf, and the first page of each chapter features an original work of art.
The founding documents were written by renowned author Prem Narayan Raizada.
The Government of India Act of 1935 provides the framework for the Indian Constitution.
Many other countries' constitutions served as inspiration for key provisions in our own. Some examples include the United States' Bill of Rights and independent judiciary, Britain's Parliament and the Office of the Prime Minister, Canada's federal government system, Africa's constitutional amendment process, the Soviet Union's Fundamental Duties, Germany's Emergency Provisions, Ireland's Directive Principles of Policy, France's Republic and Australia's Concurrent List.
The Indian Constitution was deemed the world's largest and most comprehensive by Sir Ivor Jennings, and its complexity has been called both a strength and a weakness.