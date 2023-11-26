IPL Auction 2024- Players Released By All 10 IPL Teams

IPL Auction 2024: As the anticipation builds for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, the cricketing landscape is already buzzing with excitement. Teams are meticulously strategizing and making tough decisions as they fine-tune their rosters by parting ways with certain players in preparation for the upcoming auction.

The IPL auction is set for December 19, 2023, in the bustling city of Dubai. It will function as a platform for franchises to compete for the best cricket players to bolster their rosters. A crucial part of this process is player release, wherein each team considers which players will no longer play for them and makes the appropriate decision.

Come along as we explore the comprehensive list of players released by each team and delve into the fascinating world of the IPL 2024 Auction. With this exciting roster change, fans will get a peek into the developing story of one of the most exciting T20 leagues in the world, as well as exciting bidding wars and team dynamics.