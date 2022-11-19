Detailed Biography of Lachit Borphukan: Essay on Lachit Borphukan

On November 24, 1622, the Supreme leader of the Ahom army, Momai Tamuli Borbarua, and his wife Kunti Moran welcomed their son, Lachit Borphukan. Conflicts between the Mughals and Ahoms began in 1615 and they persisted for decades to come.

As a result, the formative years of Lachit Borphukan were majorly spent against a backdrop of battles and war-like events. As he displayed a lot of courage, patriotism, and outspokenness since childhood, he quickly caught the attention of the King.

He further chose to study humanities and military techniques.