Lachit Borphukan Quotes To Remember on his 400th Birth Anniversary

When Lachit's uncle was unsuccessful in completing war preparation work on time, he executed him without a second thought. He said- "My uncle is not greater than my country."

"When my countrymen are suffering from invasion, and when my army is fighting and sacrificing its life, how can I think about resting my body due to a mere illness? How can I think about going home to my wife and children when my entire country is in trouble?"

On a certain occasion, Lachit said the following by referring to the Mughals- "What are the enemies? They are after all ordinary mortals. Shall we not find similar men in our own country? Your majesty should only confer the dust of your feet, and the man equal to the occasion will be readily found."

"I would like to say that we are prepared to fight as long as there remains a drop of blood in our veins." - Lachit Barphukan

"It's a tragedy that my country is facing this dire catastrophe during my Phukanship. How will my king be saved? How will my people be saved? And how will my posterity be saved?" - Lachit Barphukan

"Tell your men I am going to die on this spot, and I never think of abandoning my charge. I have brought a slice of earth on the top of Chila Hill which will provide sufficient accommodation for my remains. If I survive I shall go after all the people have left this place."

When the Mughals accused Ahoms of fighting at night, Lachit Barphukan responded saying,"It must be remembered that lions alone fight at night, while others fight during the daytime whether on land or in water."

On one occasion, the Mughals threatened the Ahom army saying "The Borphukan should evacuate Gauhati. Our army is as numerous as the poppy seeds in this bag." Lachit Barphukan responded saying, "The poppy seeds, if pounded down, will become a thin paste. Our army is as numerous and indissoluble as the sands in the tube despatched herewith."

"He has come over a long distance undergoing fatigue in his journey, and the provisions may be inadequate for his purpose. Our Majesty the Heavenly King has nothing unavailable to him. If the Rajput Raja falls short of materials, let him ask me, and I shall try to oblige him."