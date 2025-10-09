Diwali 2025: Complete Six-Day Festival Schedule and Important Dates

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated and anticipated festivals in India. In 2025, Diwali will be observed over six days instead of the usual five due to an extension in the Trayodashi Tithi. This adjustment in the lunar calendar has slightly altered the sequence of festivities, giving devotees extra time to celebrate with rituals, shopping, and family gatherings. Here’s the complete Diwali 2025 calendar and day-wise significance.
Diwali 2025 Calendar: Six-Day Celebration Overview
The 2025 Diwali festivities will begin on October 18, 2025, and conclude on October 23, 2025, covering six auspicious days filled with rituals, pujas, and celebrations.
Day 1 – Saturday, October 18: Dhanteras
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the first day of Diwali. The Dwadashi Tithi will continue until 12:19 PM, followed by Trayodashi Tithi. This makes October 18 an ideal day for buying gold, silver, utensils, and other valuables, as it is considered highly auspicious. Devotees perform Dhanteras puja, offering prayers to Lord Dhanvantari for health and prosperity.
Day 2 – Sunday, October 19: Dhanteras Continues
On October 19, Trayodashi Tithi remains until 1:51 PM, allowing Dhanteras rituals to continue. This day is particularly favorable for performing the Abhijeet Muhurat, a special time considered perfect for worshipping Lord Dhanvantari. Devotees often complete their Diwali shopping on this day.
Day 3 – Monday, October 20: Narak Chaturdashi & Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali)
October 20 brings Narak Chaturdashi, also called Chhoti Diwali, as the Chaturdashi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha lasts until 3:45 PM. Following this, the Amavasya Tithi begins, coinciding with Lakshmi Puja, the main Diwali celebration. On this day, devotees light diyas, decorate their homes, and worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, and well-being. This convergence of Chhoti and Badi Diwali makes October 20 a special day for grand celebrations.
Day 4 – Tuesday, October 21: Amavasya Tithi Continues
Amavasya Tithi continues on October 21, delaying the traditional Govardhan Puja, which is usually observed on Kartik Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi. While Lakshmi Puja celebrations carry forward, devotees wait until the next day to perform Govardhan Puja rituals.
Day 5 – Wednesday, October 22: Govardhan Puja
Govardhan Puja, dedicated to Lord Krishna, falls on October 22 in 2025. Devotees worship Krishna and offer Annakoot Bhog, a special feast of food items, at homes and temples. This day signifies the devotion to Lord Krishna and the protection of nature, particularly the Govardhan Hill, celebrated with prayers and community gatherings.
Day 6 – Thursday, October 23: Bhai Dooj
The final day of Diwali, Bhai Dooj, occurs on October 23 during the Kartik Shukla Dwitiya Tithi. Sisters invite their brothers, perform the ceremonial tilak, serve festive meals, and pray for their brothers’ health, prosperity, and long life. This day strengthens sibling bonds and concludes the six-day festival on a joyful note.
Important Details for Diwali 2025 Celebrations
Diwali 2025 spans six days from October 18 to October 23 due to Trayodashi Tithi extension.
Dhanteras (Oct 18-19) is ideal for buying gold, silver, and utensils.
Narak Chaturdashi & Lakshmi Puja (Oct 20) is the main day for lighting diyas and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.
Govardhan Puja (Oct 22) celebrates Lord Krishna and nature’s bounty.
Bhai Dooj (Oct 23) focuses on sibling bonds and family togetherness.
Planning ahead and understanding the festival’s day-wise significance ensures a smooth and meaningful celebration of Diwali 2025.
Also Read:
Diwali 2025 Travel: Central Railway Runs 30 Extra Special Trains – Routes, Timings, and more