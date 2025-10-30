Dry Day List November 2025: Full List of Dates When Liquor Shops and Bars Will Be Closed in India

Dry days, also known as no-alcohol days, often take people by surprise, disrupting their weekend plans, parties, or casual get-togethers. To avoid such last-minute disappointments, it’s important to know in advance when alcohol sales are restricted across India. November 2025 has a few significant dry days owing to religious and national observances. Here’s a detailed list of dates when liquor shops, bars, pubs, and restaurants will not serve alcohol across major Indian cities.
What Are Dry Days and Why Are They Observed?
Dry days in India are specific dates when the sale and consumption of alcohol are banned due to religious festivals, national events, or important cultural occasions. On these days, liquor shops, pubs, bars, hotels, and restaurants are prohibited from selling or serving alcohol.
While the central government issues certain nationwide dry days, each state or union territory can declare additional dry days depending on local traditions, festivals, or political events. Therefore, the number and dates of dry days may vary across states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
Dry Days in November 2025: Complete List of Dates
According to reports and official excise notifications, there will be three dry days in November 2025. These will be observed across multiple Indian states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, and others.
1. November 1, 2025 (Saturday) – Kartiki Ekadashi
Occasion: Kartiki Ekadashi
Where Applicable: Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik)
Details: Kartiki Ekadashi is a revered Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, the state of Maharashtra observes a dry day, meaning alcohol sales and service are prohibited at liquor outlets, bars, pubs, and hotels.
2. November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti
Occasion: Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji
Where Applicable: Nationwide (especially Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and northern India)
Details: As one of the most significant Sikh festivals, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion across India. To maintain the sanctity of the occasion, alcohol sale and consumption are banned for the day.
3. November 24, 2025 (Monday) – Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Diwas
Occasion: Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Where Applicable: Across major Indian cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, and other northern regions
Details: This day commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life defending religious freedom. Alcohol prohibition is enforced in many states on this date.
Dry States in India
Apart from dry days, certain Indian states have permanent alcohol bans in place due to cultural, religious, or health-related reasons. These include:
Bihar (since 2016)
Gujarat
Mizoram
Nagaland
Lakshadweep
These regions follow strict prohibition laws where the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcohol are completely banned.
Why Dry Day Rules Differ by State
Dry day regulations differ from one state to another because excise laws are governed by state governments. Each state determines the list of festivals and events that qualify as dry days. For instance, Maharashtra often observes additional dry days for local religious events, while Delhi and Karnataka may have different calendars.
It is always advisable to check with local excise departments or nearby liquor stores for the most updated dry day notifications before making plans involving alcohol.
Also Read:
October 2025 Dry Days: Alcohol Sale Ban on Gandhi Jayanti, No Restrictions on Diwali