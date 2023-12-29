11 Famous Parks in Delhi for a Perfect Day-out

Lodhi Garden, Delhi: A Historical Oasis

Situated near Safdarjung Tomb and Khan Market, Lodhi Garden stands as a verdant sanctuary, enveloping the final resting places of Sayyid ruler Mohammed Shah and Lodhi king Sikandar Lodhi. Originating from the 15th century, this architectural marvel serves as a living testament to the grandeur and historical significance of the Lodhi reign. The lush expanse of Lodhi Garden invites visitors to traverse through time, soaking in the rich cultural and historical heritage that echoes within its green embrace.

Timings: 6:00 AM - 7:30 PM*

Mughal Gardens, Delhi: A Fusion of Elegance

Referred to as the "soul" of the Presidential Palace, Mughal Gardens within the Rashtrapati Bhawan Complex are an exquisite creation designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1917. Spanning 13 acres, these gardens seamlessly blend the artistic styles of both Mughal and British architecture, creating a picturesque retreat that captivates the senses. Visitors can wander through the manicured landscapes, each step unveiling the harmonious marriage of two distinct yet complementary design traditions

Timings: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM*

Sunder Nursery, Delhi: Where Heritage Meets Nature

Nestled near Humayun's Tomb, Sunder Nursery is a 16th-century heritage park that unfolds a tapestry of history, boasting six world heritage monuments and a paradise garden adorned with a marble fountain. Beyond its historical allure, the vibrant ecosystem within the park comes to life, especially during weekends when The Earth Collective farmers market adds a delightful touch to this green oasis. Sunder Nursery stands as a harmonious blend of heritage preservation and contemporary vibrancy.

Timings: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM*

Garden of Five Senses, Delhi: A Multisensory Wonderland

Tucked away in Said-ul-Ajaib, the Garden of Five Senses is a sensory delight, boasting theme parks, Mughal baghs, water lilies, cascading water features, and a solar energy park. Designed to captivate touch, sight, smell, sound, and taste, it provides a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Visitors can immerse themselves in a multisensory experience, making it a unique and rejuvenating haven within the heart of Delhi

Timings: April to September: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM, October to March: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*

Deer Park, Hauz Khas: The Lungs of Delhi

Known as the "lungs of Delhi," Deer Park in Hauz Khas Village offers a serene escape featuring a deer park, an art market, rabbit fields, and a tranquil lake. This verdant haven has become a favored spot among locals seeking refuge from the city's pollution. The amalgamation of nature and art in Deer Park provides a refreshing retreat for those in search of tranquility amidst urban chaos.

Timings: Summer: 5:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Winter: 5:30 AM - 8:00 PM (all days of the week)*

Central Park, Rajiv Chowk: Nature's Charm Amidst Bustling Markets

Nestled in Connaught Place, Central Park is a captivating escape that enchants visitors with its meandering waterways, sparkling fountains, and towering trees. This urban oasis is a popular haunt for both couples seeking a romantic retreat and families looking for relaxation amidst nature. Amidst the lively markets, Central Park stands as a peaceful sanctuary, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and vibrant city life.

Timings: 6:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Mehrauli: A Journey Through Time

Spanning over 200 acres near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli Archaeological Park is a treasure trove of history, boasting over 100 historically significant monuments. The park is a unique space with a thousand years of continuous occupation, including the fascinating ruins of Lal Kot. Visitors can embark on a journey through time, exploring the rich heritage and architectural marvels that grace this expansive historical park.

Timings: 5:00 AM - 6:30 PM (all days of the week)

Buddha Jayanti Park, Vandemataram Marg: A Celebration of Tranquility

Established to celebrate the 2500th anniversary of Gautam Buddha, Buddha Jayanti Park in Central Ridge Reserve Forest offers expansive meadows, green brooks, and colorful flowering shrubs—a perfect retreat from the chaos of city life. This serene park provides a peaceful haven for contemplation, surrounded by the beauty of nature, making it an ideal spot for those seeking moments of tranquility in the heart of Delhi.

Timings: 5:30 AM - 8:00 PM

Nehru Park, Delhi: Serenity in Diplomacy

Located in the Chanakyapuri Diplomatic Enclave, Nehru Park sprawls over 85 acres and was established in 1969. Named after Pandit Nehru, the park offers a serene retreat for those seeking tranquility amidst lush greenery. Nehru Park serves as a haven where visitors can unwind, take a leisurely stroll, or engage in peaceful activities, making it a cherished spot for relaxation in the diplomatic heart of the city.

Timings: 5:00 AM - 9:00 PM

India Gate Lawns, Rajpath: Vibrant Hangout Around an Icon

Surrounding the iconic India Gate, the lawns are a vibrant hangout spot for visitors day or night. Amidst the lively atmosphere, complete with fountains and flowering shrubs, the India Gate Lawns offer a picturesque setting for relaxation and leisure. Whether it's a daytime picnic or an evening stroll, the iconic location provides a sense of national pride and a scenic retreat within the heart of the city.

Timings: 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM (all days of the week)

National Rose Garden, Chanakyapuri: Blooms of Friendship

Also known as the National Indo-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, this breathtaking rose garden in Chanakyapuri offers a visual treat, especially between November and January when the roses bloom. The garden is a celebration of nature's beauty and symbolizes the enduring friendship between nations. Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant colors and fragrant blooms, creating a sensory experience in this serene corner of Delhi.