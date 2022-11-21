Complete details of the Great Battle of Saraighat: Lachit Borphukan essay, biography

Located midway between the mighty Mughal Empire and the very formidable Ahom Kingdom was the Koch Kingdom. The Ahom Kingdom relied heavily on this buffer state to halt the imperialist advances of the Mughals.

When Nara Narayana, the former king of the Koch Kingdom, passed away in 1587, things began to shift. After this, his son Lakshmi Narayan took control of the western Koch Bihar region, while his nephew Raghudev took control of the Koch Hajo region in the east.