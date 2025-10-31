Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance, Celebrations and Traditional Dishes to Prepare

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. It is a time of devotion, service, and spiritual reflection for millions of devotees across the world.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Date and Time
According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of Kartik month.
In 2025, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 10:36 AM on November 4 and end at 6:48 PM on November 5.
Therefore, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5.
This year marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
History and Origin of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib (in present-day Pakistan). From an early age, he displayed deep spiritual insight, often questioning blind rituals, social inequality, and divisions created by religion.
Throughout his lifetime, Guru Nanak Dev Ji undertook long journeys, known as Udasis, to spread his divine teachings across India and beyond. His message of Ik Onkar — meaning “There is but One God” — continues to resonate as a universal principle of unity and compassion.
The celebration of his birth anniversary began centuries ago and today transcends religious boundaries, inviting people of all faiths to reflect on his timeless wisdom.
Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Guru Nanak Jayanti holds profound spiritual importance in Sikhism. The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji revolve around three core principles:
Naam Japo – Always remember and meditate on God’s name.
Kirat Karo – Earn an honest living through hard work.
Vand Chhako – Share what you earn with others, especially the needy.
His life and message emphasized equality, service (seva), and love for all beings, rejecting all forms of discrimination based on caste, creed, or gender.
Meditating on Guru Nanak’s teachings and listening to Gurbani (devotional hymns) on this day is believed to bring inner peace and spiritual strength.
How Guru Nanak Jayanti Is Celebrated
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations begin two days before the main festival with the Akhand Path, a continuous 48-hour recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy scripture of Sikhs).
The day before Gurpurab, devotees organize a Nagar Kirtan, a grand procession led by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), where hymns are sung through the streets. The event also features the traditional Gatka, a martial arts performance that displays Sikh valor and discipline.
On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees participate in Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions), offer prayers at gurdwaras, and take part in Langar Seva — a community kitchen where everyone, regardless of background, sits together and shares a simple yet heartfelt meal.
In Amritsar’s Golden Temple, the celebrations are grand, with the entire shrine illuminated, hymns echoing through the complex, and thousands of devotees offering prayers and selfless service.
Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji
Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message continues to serve as a guiding light for humanity. His teachings advocate:
The belief in One Universal Creator.
The rejection of inequality, casteism, and blind ritualism.
The importance of humility, compassion, and honest living.
His words remind us that spirituality lies not in renunciation but in living truthfully and serving others with love.
Traditional Dishes Prepared on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Food plays a significant role in Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations, symbolizing the spirit of seva (selfless service) and equality. The traditional Langar meal served in gurdwaras is simple yet nourishing.
Families also prepare festive dishes at home to mark the day. Some of the popular dishes include:
Kada Prasad – A sacred sweet dish made of wheat flour, ghee, and sugar.
Langarwali Dal – A hearty lentil preparation often served in community kitchens.
Aloo Gobhi – A comforting blend of potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices.
Kheer – A rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits.
Makki di Roti and Sarson da Saag – A traditional Punjabi delicacy that perfectly captures the festive warmth.
Preparing and sharing these dishes reflect the core Sikh principles of community, humility, and service.
Guru Nanak Jayanti is not just a celebration of the birth of a great spiritual teacher but a reminder of his universal message — to live truthfully, serve selflessly, and treat everyone with equality and compassion.
As devotees gather in prayer and service on November 5, 2025, the essence of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings continues to inspire a world seeking peace, unity, and light.
Also Read:
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, and 5 Remedies to Resolve Marriage-Related Issues
Diwali 2025: When Is Deepavali This Year? Significance, Rituals & more