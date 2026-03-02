Holika Dahan 2026 Muhurat: Correct Date, Puja Timings, Bhadra Kaal and Holi Celebration Day Amid Lunar Eclipse

Holi 2026 brings a rare celestial coincidence as Holika Dahan falls on the same day as the first lunar eclipse of the year, on March 3, 2026. The overlap has created confusion among devotees about the correct date and auspicious timing for performing Holika Dahan rituals.
When Is Holika Dahan 2026? Does the Lunar Eclipse Change the Date?
Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, 2026, even though a lunar eclipse will occur on the same day from approximately 3:21 PM to 6:46 PM.
The eclipse does not change the date of Holika Dahan. Since the lunar eclipse will conclude by 6:47 PM, the ritual can be performed after that time during the auspicious evening muhurat.
Holika Dahan is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the month of Phalguna and symbolises the victory of good over evil.
Holika Dahan 2026 Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timing
Important Tithi and Muhurat Details
Purnima Tithi Begins: March 2, 2026 – 5:55 PM
Purnima Tithi Ends: March 3, 2026 – 5:07 PM
Bhadra Punchha: March 3, 2026 – 1:25 AM to 2:35 AM
Bhadra Mukha: March 3, 2026 – 2:35 AM to 4:30 AM
Holika Dahan Muhurat: March 3, 2026 – 6:22 PM to 8:50 PM
Lunar Eclipse Ends: Around 6:47 PM
Since Bhadra Kaal is considered inauspicious for performing Holika Dahan, rituals must be done outside Bhadra timings. In 2026, the most suitable time window for Holika Puja and bonfire lighting is between 6:47 PM and 8:50 PM, after the eclipse concludes.
When Is Holi with Colours in 2026?
Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi, will be celebrated on March 4, 2026.
According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of colours is observed on the first day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Chaitra, which follows the full moon night of Phalguna.
Importance of Bhadra Kaal During Holika Dahan
In Vedic astrology, Bhadra is considered an inauspicious period. Performing sacred rituals during Bhadra Kaal is believed to bring obstacles or negative outcomes.
For this reason, Holika Dahan must not be performed during Bhadra Punchha or Bhadra Mukha. Devotees carefully check Panchang timings to ensure that the bonfire is lit during an auspicious window.
Religious Significance of Holika Dahan
Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, carries deep spiritual importance in Hindu tradition.
1. Victory of Good Over Evil
The festival commemorates the story of Prahlad and his father Hiranyakashipu. Prahlad was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, while his father opposed his devotion. Holika, the sister of Hiranyakashipu, attempted to burn Prahlad by sitting with him in a blazing fire. However, she perished while Prahlad remained unharmed due to divine protection.
This event symbolises the triumph of righteousness and devotion over arrogance and evil.
2. Burning of Negativity
The Holika bonfire represents the destruction of ego, anger, jealousy and negative karma. Devotees symbolically surrender their inner impurities to the fire, seeking purification of body, mind and soul.
Worship of Kshetrapaal on Holika Dahan
On this auspicious occasion, worship of Kshetrapaal is considered highly important. Kshetrapaal is regarded as a manifestation of Bhairav and is believed to protect homes and localities.
Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, Kalashtami and Kaal Bhairav Jayanti are considered ideal occasions to worship him with devotion.
Traditionally, devotees light a mustard oil four-faced diya near the Holika bonfire and offer homemade sweets such as malpua, poode or semolina halwa as part of the ritual.
How Holika Dahan Is Celebrated
Communities gather in the evening to light the ceremonial bonfire after performing puja rituals. Families and neighbours pray together, circle the fire and offer grains or coconuts as symbolic offerings.
The next day, Rangwali Holi is celebrated with colours, music, sweets and festive gatherings, marking joy, renewal and fresh beginnings.
Holika Dahan and Holi 2026 Dates
Holika Dahan: March 3, 2026 (after 6:47 PM, during 6:22 PM to 8:50 PM muhurat)
Lunar Eclipse: March 3, 2026 (3:21 PM to 6:46 PM)
Rangwali Holi: March 4, 2026
Despite the lunar eclipse coinciding with Holika Dahan, the ritual date remains unchanged. Devotees are advised to perform the ceremony after the eclipse ends and within the prescribed auspicious time.
Holi 2026 thus becomes a spiritually significant celebration, blending ancient tradition, astronomical rarity and the timeless message of good prevailing over evil.
