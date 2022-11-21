6 Interesting facts about Lachit Borphukan that you must know

Lachit Borphukan was born to Momai Tamuli, the future Governor of Upper Assam and Chief of the Ahom Army (Borbarua). Momai Tamuli ensured that he received a well-rounded education that included the arts, military science, and sacred texts.

Borphukan rose the ranks to become the army's top leader after serving in prestigious positions such as Ghora Barua (Superintendent of the Royal Horses), Dolaksharia Barua (Superintendent of the Royal Household Guards), and Commander of the Strategic Simulgarh Fort. He was also promoted to the role of Private Secretary for the Ahom King, known as the scarf bearer (Soladhara Barua). Finally, he was promoted to head of the Ahom army under King Chakradhwaj.

Saraighat, for which Borphukan is famous, was fought near the Brahmaputra river. The Mughal army had about 1,000 cannons and 5,000 soldiers, as well as 30,000 infantry, 15,000 archers, and 18,000 Turkish cavalries. Borphukan realized that conventional fighting would be futile against such massive troops. For this reason, the courageous leader employed guerilla warfare strategies and made strategic use of the terrain to lead the Ahom army to a crushing victory.

The Mughals already knew that they had no chance against an Ahom army headed by Borphukan. To turn the Ahom king against him, Ram Singh tried to resort to deceitful means by framing Lachit Borphukan. A rumor was started that he is taking one lakh in exchange for deserting his army. But that failed and the Battle of Saraighat still happened.

Despite his severe wounds, Borphukan managed to rally the Ahom army with a rallying cry after they had begun to retreat. He told them, "You may turn around any time you choose, but despite my pain, I intend to fight to the death." Take this news to King Chakradhwaj: I fought with all my strength to the last.