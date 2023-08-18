Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Celebrating the Divine Birth of Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Festivals are an essential part of Indian culture. It brings people together and promotes unity and diversity. Krishna Janmashtami is one of the main festivals in India, and it is observed with lots of enthusiasm to honor the birth of Lord Krishna. Falling on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month, this festival is also known as Gokulashtami. In 2023, the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami will grace the calendar on the 7th of September, a Thursday, and will be celebrated across all Indian states.

Krishna Janmashtami is a time when devotees come together to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who descended upon Earth to defeat the demon Kansa, the brother of Devaki. The festival's significance lies in its commemoration of divine intervention to restore righteousness and protect the innocent. The rituals and traditions associated with Krishna Janmashtami symbolize the triumph of good over evil.