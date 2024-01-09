Lohri 2024: Know the History, Significance, Dates, Timings, and more

Lohri 2024: Lohri is a special festival symbolizing the sowing and harvesting of crops, alongside welcoming warmer weather and longer days post-Makar Sankranti. The bonfire lit during celebrations represents this transition. This annual celebration brings families together in a lively atmosphere filled with bonfires, traditional melodies, and delectable treats, symbolizing the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. Dive into the festivities with all the essential details you need to make the most of this joyous occasion.

Lohri 2024: Marking Auspicious Moments

To ensure you make the most of Lohri 2024, you must be aware of the auspicious timings. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya tithi prevails until 07:59 am on January 14, followed by the Chaturthi tithi until 04:59 am on January 15. The spiritually significant Brahma Muhurta extends from 05:27 am to 06:21 am, while the favorable Abhijit Muhurta for auspicious activities falls between 12:09 pm to 12:51 pm.

Cultural Significance of Lohri Rituals

Lohri is not just a festival; it's a tapestry of cultural significance. People offer prayers to the Sun God (Surya Devta) and Fire God (Agni Devta), worship the new crop, and make wishes for a bountiful harvest. The Lohri bonfire sees offerings of bhog made from harvested crops, rewadi, groundnut, jaggery, gajak, and peanuts. Traditional songs and dances to the beat of the dhol complete the Lohri celebrations. The bonfire symbolizes the collective spirit of the community, fostering a sense of togetherness and joy.

History of Lohri

Lohri is primarily celebrated by the Hindu and Sikh communities in Haryana and Punjab. Also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, Lohri is a day before Makar Sankranti, marked by the tradition of lighting bonfires using wood and cow dung cakes. Participants offer sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts to the blazing fire while performing parikrama around it. The day also commemorates the harvest, with crops used to prepare bhog offerings reverently offered to the fire.

The roots of Lohri are deeply embedded in folklore and mythology, often associated with the legendary tales of Dulla Bhatti, known as the Robin Hood of Punjab. Additionally, Lohri is tied to the winter solstice, celebrated on the night before Makar Sankranti, signifying the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere and the onset of longer days.

Lohri 2024 Date Confusion

According to Drik Panchang, Lohri is set to be celebrated on Sunday, January 14, 2024, implying that Makar Sankranti will occur on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Lohri 2024 Puja Timings