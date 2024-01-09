ICAI CA Results 2023 Announced on January 9, 2024

ICAI CA Results 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate exams conducted in November 2023. As of January 9, 2024, candidates can access their results through the official website, icai.nic.in, using their unique roll number and registration number. For candidates eagerly awaiting their ICAI CA results, this information provides insight into their performance and achievements. Congratulations to all successful candidates and best wishes for their future endeavors!

Highlights of ICAI CA Final November 2023 Results

Group 1

Appeared: 65,294

Pass: 6,176

Pass percentage: 9.46%

Group 2

Appeared: 62,679

Pass: 3,540

Pass percentage: 21.6%

Both groups

Appeared: 32,907

Pass: 3,099

Pass percentage: 9.42%

In this session, a commendable total of 8,650 candidates successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants, according to the ICAI.

Top Scorers - ICAI CA Inter and Final Results

CA Inter Result 2023

Jay Devang Jimulia: 691/800 marks (86.38%) Bhageria Tanay: 688/800 marks (86%) Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala: 668/800 marks (83.50%)

CA Final Result November 2023

Madhur Jain: 619/800 marks (77.38%) Sanskruti Atul Parolia: 599/800 marks (74.88%) Tikendra Kumar Singhal, Rishi Malhotra: 590/800 marks (73.75%)

Steps to Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Results

Visit icai.nic.in. Open the CA Inter or Final result link. Log in with your roll number and application number. View and download your result.

Important Post-Result Information