Makar Sankranti 2024: A Guide to Auspicious Rituals, Practices, and Remedies

Makar Sankranti 2024: Makar Sankranti, the celestial celebration marking the sun's entry into Capricorn, falls on January 15, 2024. In this article, we have mentioned several rituals and practices associated with Makar Sankranti to make the most of this auspicious day.

Legend has it that on Makar Sankranti, the Ganga liberated the sons of Sagara, finding its way into the Ganga Sagar. This tale adds a mystical dimension to the festivities, emphasizing the spiritual potency of the day.

The Auspicious Vibes of 2024: A Double Dose of Benefits

This year's Makar Sankranti is believed to be exceptionally auspicious. Experts suggest engaging in a spectrum of rituals to amplify the positive energy. Activities like bathing, charity, worship, recitation, meditation, and austerity are touted to yield double benefits, promising a year of prosperity and well-being.

Makar Sankranti 2024 Muhurat and Yogic Influences

Make sure to align your activities with the auspicious timings on Makar Sankranti:

Date: January 15, 2024

Punya Kaal (Auspicious Time): 06:41 AM to 06:22 PM

Maha Punya Kaal: 06:41 AM to 08:38 AM

Ravi Yoga, coupled with the positioning of Mars and Mercury in Sagittarius, promises a positive influence. This alignment is considered highly favorable, especially for those engaged in politics, writing, publishing, and technology. The period from 07:15 AM to 08:07 AM is particularly potent for sun worship, believed to enhance prosperity and respect.

Makar Sankranti Upay (Remedies): Nurturing Cosmic Harmony

As Makar Sankranti 2024 approaches, let these rituals and practices infuse your life with positivity, prosperity, and spiritual growth. May the celestial energies of this auspicious day guide you towards a fulfilling and harmonious year ahead.