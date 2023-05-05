Mother’s Day 2023: Here’s why it is celebrated on different days in the UK and US

Mother's Day is a special occasion that is celebrated in different countries across the world to honor and appreciate the love and care provided by mothers. In the UK, Mother's Day is referred to as "Mothering Sunday" and is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent every year. This year, it falls on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Mothering Sunday originated in the Middle Ages when children working in domestic service were given a day off to visit their home or "mother" church. The custom of children picking flowers on their way home as a gift to their mothers also became a part of the celebration.

In the US, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May every year, and this year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The idea for American Mother's Day was proposed by Anna Jarvis, who campaigned for a day to honor the role of mothers after her mother passed away. It gained popularity and was adopted as a national holiday in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson. However, Ms. Jarvis later opposed the commercialization of the holiday. While the origins and dates of Mother's Day may differ in different countries, the sentiment behind the holiday remains the same - to express gratitude and love towards the mothers who have played an important role in our lives.