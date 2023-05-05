Mother’s Day 2025: Why the UK and US Observe It on Different Dates

Mother's Day is a special occasion that is celebrated in different countries across the world to honor and appreciate the love and care provided by mothers. In the UK, Mother's Day is referred to as "Mothering Sunday" and is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent every year. This year, it falls on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Mothering Sunday originated in the Middle Ages when children working in domestic service were given a day off to visit their home or "mother" church. The custom of children picking flowers on their way home as a gift to their mothers also became a part of the celebration.

In the US, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May every year, and this year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The idea for American Mother's Day was proposed by Anna Jarvis, who campaigned for a day to honor the role of mothers after her mother passed away. It gained popularity and was adopted as a national holiday in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson. However, Ms. Jarvis later opposed the commercialization of the holiday. While the origins and dates of Mother's Day may differ in different countries, the sentiment behind the holiday remains the same - to express gratitude and love towards the mothers who have played an important role in our lives.

Why is Mother’s Day celebrated at different times around the world?

Mother's Day is a celebration that has evolved over time and is now observed globally, albeit at different times and for different reasons. Some countries have tied the holiday to religious observances, but as society has become more secular, the religious significance has faded. In some countries, the timing of the celebration is based on the season or other events. While the UK, Ireland, and Nigeria celebrate on the fourth Sunday of Lent, the majority of countries follow the American tradition of observing Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May. However, other countries like Russia, Vietnam, and Afghanistan commemorate the occasion on International Women's Day on March 8. Meanwhile, France traditionally celebrates Mother's Day on the last Sunday of May, but if it falls on Pentecost Day, it is moved to the first Sunday of June. Regardless of when and how it is celebrated, the universal sentiment of gratitude and appreciation for mothers remains at the heart of this special occasion.

