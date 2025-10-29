November 2025 Bank Holidays: Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Closed Across India

November 2025 will bring a relatively quieter month for Indian banks, with a total of 11 bank holidays, including weekends and regional festivals. While physical branches will remain closed on these days, customers can still access essential banking services through ATMs, internet banking, and mobile apps without interruption.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

After a busy festive season in September and October, November 2025 offers a more balanced schedule for the banking sector. Both public and private sector banks will remain closed on certain days, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and state-specific notifications under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The month includes major regional holidays such as Kannada Rajyotsava, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and local festivals in Meghalaya like Nongkrem Dance and Wangala Festival.

RBI Guidelines on Bank Holidays

According to RBI norms, Indian banks remain closed on:

All Sundays,

The second and fourth Saturdays of every month,

Public and regional holidays declared by respective state governments.

Even during these closures, digital and ATM-based services remain operational to ensure uninterrupted access to banking facilities.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in November 2025

Date Day Holiday/Event Applicable Regions November 1, 2025 Saturday Kannada Rajyotsava / Igas-Baghwal Bengaluru, Dehradun November 2, 2025 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide November 5, 2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima Major cities including Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar November 6, 2025 Thursday Nongkrem Dance Meghalaya November 7, 2025 Friday Wangala Festival Meghalaya November 8, 2025 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide November 9, 2025 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide November 16, 2025 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide November 22, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday Nationwide November 23, 2025 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide November 30, 2025 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide

How These Holidays Impact Banking Operations

Despite the closure of bank branches, customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to essential financial services. Services such as:

ATMs

Online and mobile banking

Cash deposit and withdrawal machines

remain fully functional across the country.

Therefore, individuals and businesses are advised to plan their in-person banking activities in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Categories of Bank Holidays in India

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, bank holidays are classified into three categories:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act – Declared by the Central Government and applicable to all scheduled banks. Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays – Announced by the RBI, these affect high-value interbank transactions. Banks’ Closing of Accounts – Specific to banks’ internal operations, declared by individual banking institutions.

In total, banks in India will remain closed for 11 days in November 2025, including weekends and regional festivities. While these holidays might vary from state to state, essential digital services remain unaffected. Customers are encouraged to check the local holiday calendar before planning any branch visits to ensure smooth financial transactions.

