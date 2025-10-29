November 2025 Bank Holidays: Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Closed Across India

November 2025 will bring a relatively quieter month for Indian banks, with a total of 11 bank holidays, including weekends and regional festivals. While physical branches will remain closed on these days, customers can still access essential banking services through ATMs, internet banking, and mobile apps without interruption.
Bank Holidays in November 2025
After a busy festive season in September and October, November 2025 offers a more balanced schedule for the banking sector. Both public and private sector banks will remain closed on certain days, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and state-specific notifications under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
The month includes major regional holidays such as Kannada Rajyotsava, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and local festivals in Meghalaya like Nongkrem Dance and Wangala Festival.
RBI Guidelines on Bank Holidays
According to RBI norms, Indian banks remain closed on:
All Sundays,
The second and fourth Saturdays of every month,
Public and regional holidays declared by respective state governments.
Even during these closures, digital and ATM-based services remain operational to ensure uninterrupted access to banking facilities.
Complete List of Bank Holidays in November 2025
|Date
|Day
|Holiday/Event
|Applicable Regions
|November 1, 2025
|Saturday
|Kannada Rajyotsava / Igas-Baghwal
|Bengaluru, Dehradun
|November 2, 2025
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
|November 5, 2025
|Wednesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima
|Major cities including Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar
|November 6, 2025
|Thursday
|Nongkrem Dance
|Meghalaya
|November 7, 2025
|Friday
|Wangala Festival
|Meghalaya
|November 8, 2025
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Nationwide
|November 9, 2025
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
|November 16, 2025
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
|November 22, 2025
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Nationwide
|November 23, 2025
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
|November 30, 2025
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
How These Holidays Impact Banking Operations
Despite the closure of bank branches, customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to essential financial services. Services such as:
ATMs
Online and mobile banking
Cash deposit and withdrawal machines
remain fully functional across the country.
Therefore, individuals and businesses are advised to plan their in-person banking activities in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
Categories of Bank Holidays in India
Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, bank holidays are classified into three categories:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act – Declared by the Central Government and applicable to all scheduled banks.
Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays – Announced by the RBI, these affect high-value interbank transactions.
Banks’ Closing of Accounts – Specific to banks’ internal operations, declared by individual banking institutions.
In total, banks in India will remain closed for 11 days in November 2025, including weekends and regional festivities. While these holidays might vary from state to state, essential digital services remain unaffected. Customers are encouraged to check the local holiday calendar before planning any branch visits to ensure smooth financial transactions.
