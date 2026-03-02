Phalguna Purnima 2026: Correct Vrat Date, Tithi Timings and Chandra Grahan Impact Explained

Phalguna Purnima 2026 has led to widespread confusion as the full moon tithi overlaps two calendar dates, March 2 and March 3, while a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) also falls on March 3. Devotees observing the Purnima vrat are unsure about the correct fasting date. Based on traditional Panchang rules and moonrise alignment, the Phalguna Purnima vrat will be observed on March 2, 2026.
Phalguna Purnima 2026 Date and Tithi Timings
According to Panchang calculations for New Delhi, India:
Purnima Tithi Begins: 5:55 PM on March 2, 2026
Purnima Tithi Ends: 5:07 PM on March 3, 2026
Moonrise on Purnima: 6:21 PM on March 3, 2026
Although the full moon day is marked on March 3 in the calendar, scriptural guidelines state that the Purnima vrat should be observed on the day when the Purnima tithi prevails during moonrise. Since the tithi begins on the evening of March 2 and continues until the evening of March 3, the fasting is observed on March 2, 2026.
Why Phalguna Purnima 2026 Is Special
Phalguna Purnima holds greater importance than regular monthly full moons because:
It marks the final Purnima of the Hindu lunar year.
It coincides with Holi celebrations.
It aligns with Lakshmi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi.
It falls during Vasanta Ritu (spring season).
In different parts of India, this day is known by various names:
Purnima or Purnimasi in North India
Pournami in South India
Poonam in Gujarat
Vasanta Purnima is due to its seasonal alignment
The day is also associated with Satya Narayana Puja, which many families perform for prosperity and well-being.
Religious Significance of Phalguna Purnima Vrat
Devotees primarily worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Observing the fast is believed to bring:
Financial stability and prosperity
Harmony within the family
Blessings for children
Fulfilment of long-pending wishes
Emotional balance through Moon worship
Astrologically, individuals facing Chandra Dosha in their horoscope are often advised to observe this vrat for mental peace and stability. Ritual bathing and charitable donations on this day are believed to enhance spiritual merit.
Phalguna Purnima Vrat Puja Vidhi (Step-by-Step Ritual Guide)
The ritual process emphasises devotion over perfection. Commonly followed steps include:
Wake up early and take a bath at sunrise. Bathing in a holy river or water body is considered auspicious.
Take a sankalp (vow) of fasting while offering prayers to the Sun God.
Meditate on Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
Place their idols on a wooden platform covered with a yellow cloth.
Offer tilak, flowers and new clothes.
Chant Vishnu mantras and offer bhog.
Recite the Purnima Katha and perform Aarti.
After moonrise, offer raw milk mixed with water as Arghya to the Moon.
Break the fast with prasad first, followed by regular food.
Perform charity the next day to complete the ritual cycle.
Donation after the fast is considered an essential part of the observance.
Chandra Grahan 2026 and Its Impact on Phalguna Purnima
A Chandra Grahan occurs on March 3, 2026, which adds to the date confusion. During a lunar eclipse, Sutak Kaal is observed before the eclipse begins, and certain religious activities are restricted during this period.
Since the eclipse falls on March 3, most rituals and fasting observances are recommended to be completed before Sutak begins. This further strengthens the scriptural recommendation of observing the Phalguna Purnima vrat on March 2, 2026.
Regional Celebrations on Phalguna Purnima
Phalguna Purnima is celebrated in different forms across India:
In South India (Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka), it is observed as Kama Dahanam, associated with the legend of Lord Kamadeva.
In West Bengal and Odisha, it is celebrated as Dol Purnima, dedicated to Lord Krishna, where processions and devotional celebrations take place.
The day also marks the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, making it especially significant for Gaudiya Vaishnavas.
Although Holi is often viewed as a North Indian festival, variations of it are celebrated widely across the country under different names and traditions.
When to Observe Phalguna Purnima Vrat in 2026?
Despite the Purnima tithi extending into March 3 and the presence of a lunar eclipse, scriptural moonrise rules clearly indicate that the Phalguna Purnima vrat should be observed on March 2, 2026.
Devotees are advised to follow traditional Panchang guidance and complete fasting and major rituals before eclipse-related restrictions begin on March 3.
Phalguna Purnima remains one of the most spiritually significant full moon days of the Hindu calendar, symbolising completion, renewal and divine blessings at the close of the lunar year.
