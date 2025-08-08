Raksha Bandhan 2025: Free Bus Rides for Women Announced in Multiple States – Full List and Dates

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed across India on Saturday, August 9, 2025. In a gesture to make travel easier for women visiting their families, several state governments have announced free bus travel schemes for the occasion. These initiatives aim to reduce travel costs, manage festive rush, and encourage family reunions during the celebrations.
Free Bus Rides on Raksha Bandhan 2025
|State/Region
|Dates
|Eligibility
|Coverage
|Uttar Pradesh
|Aug 8–10
|All women
|UPSRTC & city buses (urban & rural)
|Haryana
|Aug 8 (12 PM) – Aug 9
|Women & children under 15
|Intrastate + Delhi & Chandigarh routes
|Rajasthan
|Aug 9–10
|All women
|RSRTC state-run buses
|Madhya Pradesh
|Aug 9
|All women, Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries
|Bhopal & Indore city buses + cash benefits
|Uttarakhand
|Aug 9
|Women & children
|State transport buses
|Chandigarh/Tricity
|Aug 9
|All women
|CTU & CCBSS buses in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula
|Delhi
|Year-round
|Local women
|DTC buses
|Punjab
|Year-round
|All women
|State government buses
|Karnataka
|Year-round
|All women
|State government buses
Below is the complete list of states offering complimentary bus travel for women, along with the duration and key details of the schemes.
1. Uttar Pradesh – Three Days of Free Travel
-
Dates: August 8 to August 10, 2025
-
Details: Announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this benefit applies to all UPSRTC and city buses across urban and rural routes.
-
Additional Measures: Extra buses will be deployed to handle increased passenger flow.
2. Haryana – Free Rides for Women and Children
-
Dates: From noon on August 8 to midnight on August 9.
-
Eligibility: Women and children under 15 years of age.
-
Coverage: Valid for intrastate routes and services to Delhi and Chandigarh, as confirmed by Transport Minister Anil Vij.
3. Rajasthan – Two-Day Complimentary Travel
-
Dates: August 9 and August 10, 2025.
-
Details: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has extended this offer for the first time over two days.
-
Coverage: All state-run buses operated by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) within the state.
4. Madhya Pradesh – Free Rides and Festive Bonuses
-
Date: August 9, 2025.
-
Details: Women in Bhopal and Indore can travel free on city buses.
-
Additional Benefits: Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, eligible women will receive a ₹1,500 monthly allowance plus a ₹250 Raksha Bandhan gift.
-
Impact: ₹43.9 crore has been distributed to over 28 lakh women, including LPG subsidies.
5. Uttarakhand – Continuing the Annual Tradition
-
Date: August 9, 2025.
-
Details: Women and children can travel for free on state transport corporation buses across the state.
6. Chandigarh and Tricity Region
-
Date: August 9, 2025.
-
Coverage: Women can avail free rides on buses operated by Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and Chandigarh City Bus Service Society (CCBSS).
-
Areas Covered: Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.
7. States with Year-Round Free Bus Travel for Women
Some states already provide free bus services for women throughout the year, and the benefit will continue during Raksha Bandhan:
-
Delhi – Available to local women on DTC buses.
-
Punjab – Statewide coverage on government-run buses.
-
Karnataka – Statewide free bus travel scheme for women.
Auspicious Time for Raksha Bandhan 2025
According to Drik Panchang, the festival begins at 5:47 AM on August 9 and ends at 1:24 PM the same day. While free travel schemes vary by state, families are encouraged to plan journeys within these timings for traditional rituals.
Significance of the Initiative
These free travel schemes not only make festive commuting more affordable but also help manage the increased demand during Raksha Bandhan. For many women, especially in rural areas, such government measures ensure they can celebrate the festival with loved ones without worrying about travel costs.
Raksha Bandhan 2025 will not only bring families together for traditional celebrations but also offer an added benefit for women in several states through free bus travel schemes. Whether for a short city commute or a long intercity trip, these initiatives will help thousands of women reach their brothers and loved ones without spending on travel, reinforcing the festival’s message of care, support, and togetherness.
FAQ
Q1. Which states are offering free bus rides for women on Raksha Bandhan 2025?
Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and Karnataka are offering free travel schemes, with varying durations and eligibility.
Q2. What are the dates for free bus travel in Uttar Pradesh?
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced free bus travel for women from August 8 to August 10, 2025.
Q3. Is the scheme available in Delhi on Raksha Bandhan?
Yes. Delhi offers year-round free travel for local women on DTC buses, including Raksha Bandhan day.
Q4. Do any states provide cash benefits along with free travel?
Yes. Madhya Pradesh offers ₹1,500 under the Ladli Behna Yojana and an additional ₹250 festive gift along with free city bus rides.
Q5. Is the free travel available only on Raksha Bandhan day?
Not in all states. For example, Uttar Pradesh offers it for three days, Haryana for 1.5 days, and Rajasthan for two days.
