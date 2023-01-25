Republic Day 2023 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful Rangoli Patterns for Home or Workplace

Rangoli is a form of Indian folk art that involves the creation of elaborate patterns on the floor using a wide variety of materials, including sand, flower petals, rice flour, lentils, and beans. Rangoli is a form of decorative art that has deep cultural and spiritual significance in India. Rangoli designs are drawn with bare fingers and great care because they are seen as a good omen and can protect the home from harm. It's held in the highest regard, like a divine form of creativity. In addition to its English name, "Sand Mandala," Rangoli is also known as Kolam, Alpana, Muggulu, and Rangavalli in India. But most importantly, rangoli is an occasion-specific art form. They are not only made during religious functions but also during other festivals or important days.