Sumi Borah Net Worth, Family, Education, Biography and More
In this blog, we will dive into the life of Sumi Borah, a well-known dancer and choreographer from Assam. We’ll cover her early life, education, career milestones, and more. You’ll learn about her journey from Banipur, where she grew up, to becoming a celebrated figure in dance. We’ll look at her achievements, including awards and recognitions, and her work in dance and YouTube.
We will also explore her net worth, her collection of luxury cars, and recent controversies involving her and her husband. Through this detailed overview, you’ll get a complete picture of Sumi Borah, from her professional success to her personal challenges.
Biography of Sumi Borah
Early Life and Education of Sumi Borah
Sumi Borah was born in Banipur, Dibrugarh, Assam, to Phula and Radha Borah. Her love for dance began early, as she started learning Bihu and Sattriya dance at just three years old. She received her initial training under Guru Ruplekha Borbora Das at Chaulkhowa Music College.
Sumi attended Little Flower High Secondary School for her primary and secondary education. She continued her studies in dance at Dibrugarh University, where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees in Sattriya dance. She plans to further her education with a PhD and M.Phil. in Performing Arts.
Sumi Borah Awards and Recognitions
Career Highlights of Sumi Borah
Sumi Borah Net Worth
As of 2024, Sumi Borah’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹3 crore. Her income sources include dance performances, YouTube revenue, brand endorsements, and her dance academy.
Sumi Borah Luxury Cars
Sumi Borah is known to own a few luxury cars, including a BMW X1 and a Mercedes-Benz A-Class. These cars reflect her success and taste for luxury.
Sumi Borah Controversies
Recently, Sumi Borah has faced controversy over her alleged involvement in a Rs. 2,200 crore online trading scam. She and her husband, Tarkik Borah, are wanted by the police for allegedly deceiving investors. Significant sums of money were reportedly transferred into her bank account, leading to a statewide manhunt for their arrest.
Interesting Facts about Sumi Borah
Here are some interesting facts about Sumi Borah:
Sumi Borah started dancing at the age of three.
She is a trained Sattriya dancer and has a master’s degree in Performing Arts.
She runs a successful YouTube channel showcasing her dance covers.
Sumi Borah has choreographed and starred in several Assamese music videos.
Despite her controversies, she remains a prominent figure in the Assamese cultural scene.
FAQs
Who is Sumi Borah?
Sumi Borah is a renowned dancer and performer from Assam, known for her expertise in Bihu and Sattriya dance. She has received formal training under Guru Ruplekha Borbora Das and holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in Sattriya dance from Dibrugarh University.
Who is the husband of Sumi Borah?
Sumi Borah is married to Tarkik Borah. Together, they have recently been in the news due to their alleged involvement in a major online trading scam.
What is the first film of Sumi Borah?
Sumi Borah made her debut in the Assamese music video “Parijat” by Dikshu. This marked a significant milestone in her career as she transitioned from dance and choreography to acting.
Is Sumi Borah involved in a scam?
Recently, Sumi Borah has been alleged to be involved in a Rs. 2,200 crore online trading scam. She and her husband are currently wanted by the police for their suspected roles in the fraud.