Lovlina Borgohain Net Worth, Family, Education, Biography and More

Early Life and Education of Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain was born in Bordumsa, a small town in Assam, India. She grew up in a family that supported her interest in sports from a young age. Lovlina initially started with martial arts before switching to boxing. She trained at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Guwahati, where her skills were honed.

She completed her schooling in Bordumsa and later pursued her education at the Assam Engineering College, focusing on sports alongside her studies. Her dedication to boxing became evident as she began to participate in and win local and national tournaments.

Lovlina Borgohain Awards and Recognitions

Lovlina Borgohain has received numerous awards for her achievements in boxing:

Bronze Medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Gold medal at the 2023 IBA Women's World Championships.

Gold Medal at the 2021 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Gold Medal at the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships.

Sportswoman of the Year awards from various sports organizations.

Bronze medals at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships (2018, 2019).

Arjuna Award (2020)

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (2021)

Career Highlights of Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing career has been marked by several notable achievements. She first gained national attention with her performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she won a bronze medal. Her impressive performances continued as she secured gold medals at the Asian Boxing Championships and the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. Her crowning achievement came with a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which cemented her status as one of India's leading boxers.

Lovlina Borgohain Net Worth

Lovlina Borgohain’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹15 crore. Her earnings come from her boxing career, endorsements, and prize money from various tournaments. Her success in the ring has also led to various sponsorships and promotional opportunities.

Lovlina Borgohain Luxury Cars

While Lovlina Borgohain enjoys the success of her career, she is known for maintaining a relatively low profile when it comes to luxury possessions. She prefers to focus on her sport and her achievements rather than indulging in high-end luxury cars. Lovlina Borgohain received a Renault Kiger as a special gift to celebrate her achievements, especially her bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The car was presented to her in Guwahati during a special event.

Lovlina Borgohain Controversies

Lovlina Borgohain has largely avoided major controversies throughout her career. Her focus remains on boxing and her achievements, and she is widely respected for her dedication to the sport. While there are some notable controversies:

Divorce Proceedings: Lovlina Borgohain filed for divorce from her husband, Nabanit Goswami, in 2023 after a long-term relationship and marriage in 2018. The reasons for the divorce were not publicly disclosed, but Lovlina expressed her distress over how the media misrepresented her situation in a heartfelt video shared on social media.

Commonwealth Games Selection: In 2018, Lovlina's announcement of her selection for the Commonwealth Games was controversial because it was revealed that she had not received official confirmation prior to the media announcement. This led to confusion and criticism regarding the selection process, although she later participated in the games.

Judging Controversy: At the 2023 Asian Games, Lovlina settled for a silver medal amid protests about unfair judging. Many fans and observers felt that the referees were biased in favor of her opponent.

Interesting Facts about Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina’s initial interest was in martial arts before she switched to boxing.

She is the first Assamese woman to win a medal at the Olympics.

Borgohain was inspired to take up boxing by her brother, who was also a sports enthusiast.

Her training camp at the Sports Authority of India in Guwahati has been pivotal in her success.

FAQs