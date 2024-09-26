Deeplina Deka Net Worth, Family, Education, Biography and More

Early Life and Education of Deeplina Deka

Deeplina Deka was born and raised in Guwahati, Assam. From a young age, she showed an affinity for performing arts, especially singing and dancing. She pursued her schooling in Guwahati and later obtained her degree in Engineering. Despite her technical background, Deeplina decided to follow her passion for acting and music, which eventually led her into the entertainment industry.

Deeplina Deka's Family

Deeplina Deka comes from a close-knit family in Guwahati, Assam. She is unmarried and shares a strong bond with her parents and sister.

Father: Babul Deka

Mother: Padumi Deka

Sister: Namrata Deka Kakati (Physiotherapist)

Deeplina often expresses her gratitude towards her family for their constant support, especially in helping her pursue her passion for performing arts.

Deeplina Deka Awards and Recognitions

Although relatively new to the Assamese entertainment scene, Deeplina Deka has earned admiration for her performances in films and music videos. She has also gained recognition for her contributions to Assamese culture through her work in promoting regional arts.

Best Debut Actress for her role in Mission China (2017)

Numerous accolades for her performances in regional music videos and live performances

Career Highlights of Deeplina Deka

Deeplina Deka rose to fame with her debut in the Assamese film Mission China (2017), where she played a lead role alongside Zubeen Garg. The film was a massive success and established her as a promising actress. Alongside acting, Deeplina is also an accomplished singer and dancer, regularly performing at cultural events and in music videos that highlight the rich tradition of Assamese music.

Her versatility across multiple performing arts forms has garnered her a strong fan following, and she continues to be an influential figure in the Assamese entertainment industry.

Deeplina Deka’s Net Worth

As of now, Deeplina Deka’s estimated net worth is over ₹2.4 crores. Her income comes from various sources, including acting, singing, modelling, commercials, brand endorsements, and social media engagements. Deeplina has gained recognition in the Assamese entertainment industry for her versatile talents.

Deeplina Deka Luxury Cars

There isn’t much public information available about Deeplina Deka owning luxury cars. She is primarily known for her work in films like Mission China and Anek and her popular music videos, rather than for her association with luxury vehicles.

Deeplina Deka Controversies

Deeplina Deka has largely stayed away from controversies and maintains a positive public image. She is known for her humble personality and dedication to her craft.

Interesting Facts about Deeplina Deka

Deeplina Deka is a trained classical dancer and singer.

She completed her engineering degree before venturing into the entertainment industry.

Her debut film, Mission China, was one of the highest-grossing Assamese films of its time.

Deeplina is passionate about promoting Assamese culture through her work in films and music.

FAQs