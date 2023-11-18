Top 10 Indians with highest followers on Instagram in 2023: Nowadays, lots of people share their stories and adventures on the internet, especially on Instagram. In India, two big groups that everyone loves are Bollywood stars and cricket players. It's like they are the heroes of the internet world, making so many people excited. Imagine it as a big, online show where these stars share their lives.

Instagram is like the main stage where these heroes show off their stories. It's like a big painting, and the famous Bollywood actors and cricket players are the artists. They use Instagram to connect with all the people who admire them. So, let's take a trip together into the cool world of Instagram and discover the Top 10 Indians who have the most followers in 2023. It's like a fantastic display of their charm, skills, and how well they rock the digital world!

1. Virat Kohli: The Captain of Instagram

At 34, Virat Kohli not only leads the Indian cricket team but also commands the Instagram arena. Cricket contracts and brand endorsements, including Puma, Audi, and MRF, contribute significantly to his net worth. Beyond the cricket pitch, Kohli has ventured into the fashion world with his label, Wrogn, and established a nationwide chain of fitness centers called Chisel.

2. Priyanka Chopra: A Global Icon

Crowned Miss World in 2000, Priyanka Chopra's Instagram reign as the most-followed Indian actor is a testament to her global stardom. From Bollywood hits to Hollywood triumphs, Chopra's career is a blend of talent and business acumen. Her endorsements, including Pantene, and ventures like her hair care brand, Anomaly, showcase her multifaceted success.

3. Shraddha Kapoor: The Stree Sensation

Securing the third spot, Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram popularity mirrors her success on the silver screen. Famous for hits like Stree, Kapoor is not just an actress but a brand ambassador for MyGlamm, AJIO, Power Gummies, and Clovia.

4. Alia Bhatt: From Films to Fortune

From a lineage of filmmakers, Alia Bhatt has crafted her niche in the film industry and beyond. Acting, producing, investing, and brand endorsements are all part of her repertoire. With ventures like Ed-a-Mamma and investments in Nykaa and Style Cracker, Bhatt is a force to be reckoned with.

5. Narendra Modi: The Political Powerhouse

At 72, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his influence beyond politics to social media. Investments and political earnings contribute to his income, with his National Savings Certificates and insurance policies adding to the financial tapestry of this political luminary.

6. Deepika Padukone: The Queen of Endorsements

Before gracing the silver screen, Deepika Padukone excelled in badminton. Now, she reigns as one of the highest-paid actresses with 70+ brand endorsements, including Louis Vuitton and Jio. Padukone's business ventures, like her self-care brand 82°E, showcase her entrepreneurial spirit.

7. Neha Kakkar: The Melodic Marvel

From humble beginnings to a life in the limelight, playback singer Neha Kakkar has become a musical sensation. Her journey, from Indian Idol contestant to judge, resonates with aspiring artists, making her a source of inspiration.

8. Katrina Kaif: Philanthropy and Glamour

With a modeling career starting at 14 and roles in over 60 movies, Katrina Kaif is not just a Bollywood diva but a philanthropist. Advocating for causes like women's rights, Kaif's brand endorsements, including Lenskart and Kalyan Jewelers, align with her commitment to social causes.

9. Jacqueline Fernandez: Beauty with Purpose

Originally from Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez has etched her name as a Bollywood actress and model. Advocating for animal-friendly products, Fernandez's endorsements include Lux Cozi and Colombo Jewellery Stores.

10. Urvashi Rautela: Youthful Elegance

The youngest on the list, Urvashi Rautela, has amassed a massive fan following on Instagram. With her acting career and brand endorsements like Longway and Lotus365, Rautela represents the youthful exuberance taking over social media.