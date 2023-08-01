Travel Guide for Kedarnath: A Divine Hindu Haven in the Lap of Himalayas

Travel Guide for Kedarnath: Kedarnath, a serene Hindu settlement nestled in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, holds a special place in the hearts of pilgrims and travelers alike. Situated at a breathtaking height of 3584 meters above sea level, near the head of Mandakini River, it is one of the Char Dhams, revered pilgrimage sites in the Himalayas. The Kedarnath temple, surrounded by majestic snow-capped Garhwal Himalayan ranges, draws thousands of tourists and pilgrims every year. The journey to Kedarnath is not just spiritually fulfilling but also offers a stunning trekking experience through picturesque landscapes.

History & Significance

Kedarnath is renowned for its ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. The history of the temple dates back to the 7th or 8th century, though its exact construction remains uncertain. Legend has it that after the battle of Kurukshetra, the Pandavas sought forgiveness for their sins in Banaras. Lord Shiva, wanting to avoid them, hid in Guptakashi but was eventually discovered by the Pandavas.

In a bid to evade them further, Shiva took the form of a buffalo, but Bhima, one of the Pandavas, clung onto the bull's legs and tail. Shiva then dived into the ground, leaving behind his hump at Kedarnath, where he is now worshipped in the form of a Jyotirlinga.

Location & Weather

Kedarnath lies in the Rudraprayag district, the most remote of all Chota Char Dham sites. The town sits amid snow-capped peaks, including the Kedarnath mountain and Kedar Dome. However, the region witnessed severe damage during the 2013 flash floods caused by torrential rains.

The weather in Kedarnath is cool during summers, making it ideal for sightseeing and temple visits, with average temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius. Monsoons are challenging, with frequent heavy rainfall, and winters are extremely harsh, with temperatures well below freezing.

The best time to visit Kedarnath is from April to June and from September to October. These months offer pleasant weather and are suitable for trekking and exploring the area.

How to Reach Kedarnath

Kedarnath is well-connected to major towns in Uttarakhand. The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, and the closest railway station is Rishikesh. From Gaurikund, located 18 km from Kedarnath, the last motorable point, the journey continues on foot or by helicopter.