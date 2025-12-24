Akshay Kumar to Host Indian Version of Global Game Show Wheel of Fortune

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to make his return to television as the host of the Indian edition of the globally acclaimed game show Wheel of Fortune. The Emmy-winning format will be adapted for Indian audiences by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), marking one of the network’s biggest prime-time launches planned for 2026.

Wheel of Fortune India: A Global Format Comes to Indian Television

Recognised as one of the most successful television franchises worldwide, Wheel of Fortune holds the Guinness World Record for the most popular TV game show and has won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. The Indian adaptation aims to retain the core puzzle-solving excitement that has made the show a multi-generational favourite across the globe, while tailoring it to Indian viewers.

Sony Pictures Networks India has secured the official rights to the format from Highgate Entertainment, LLC, with Frames Production Company producing the Indian version.

Akshay Kumar’s Excitement About Hosting the Show

Akshay Kumar expressed his enthusiasm about bringing the iconic format to India, highlighting the show’s universal appeal and engaging gameplay. According to the actor, Wheel of Fortune’s simplicity, combined with the thrill of solving word puzzles, makes it highly relatable for audiences of all ages.

He also emphasised the show’s cross-platform reach, stating that the combined presence of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV will allow viewers to engage with the show in an entirely new way.

Sony’s Strategy: Big Global IP With Digital Interactivity

The Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune will air simultaneously on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, making it a major integrated television and digital launch. One of the key highlights of the format will be the “Play Along” feature on Sony LIV, allowing viewers at home to participate in real time.

Sony Entertainment Television’s leadership noted that the launch aligns with the network’s broader strategy of introducing proven international formats to Indian audiences while enhancing viewer engagement through digital innovation.

Production Details and Launch Timeline

While the premiere date and contestant details are yet to be officially announced, the show is being positioned as a flagship prime-time property for 2026. The scale of the project reflects Sony’s confidence in the format and Akshay Kumar’s strong television appeal, backed by consistently high viewership for his satellite premieres.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

Alongside his television return, Akshay Kumar has a packed slate of film projects lined up, including Hera Pheri 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan, and Bhooth Bangla, further reinforcing his strong presence across both cinema and television.

What to Expect From Wheel of Fortune India

With a globally trusted format, a star host, and a strong digital-first approach, Wheel of Fortune India is expected to redefine prime-time game shows in the country. The combination of familiar gameplay, audience participation, and Akshay Kumar’s mass appeal could make it one of the most talked-about television launches of 2026.

