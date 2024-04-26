Voting Begins For 2nd Phase Lok Sabha Polls Across 88 Seats, 5 In Assam

Voting began for the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections across 88 parliamentary constituencies including five seats in Assam at 7 am on Friday. There are a total of 1,210 candidates in the fray for phase 2 of polling.
The initial phases of the polling saw no unusual incidents across the 9,133 polling stations that have been set up in the five constituencies - Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Karimganj, Silchar (SC), and Nagaon.
Voting acorss India began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm across 13 states and union territories in phase 2. In Assam, there are 61 candidates across the five constituencies where voting is underway.
The most number of candidates, that is, 24, will be contesting from Karimganj, while the least will be from Diphu at 5.
Meanwhile, notable leaders from major parties such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and HD Kumaraswamy are competing in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections in Kerala and Karnataka.
The second phase of polling is very importance in Kerala as all 20 parliamentary constituencies are voting today. Spanning from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, todays polling will determine the political fates of 194 candidates, representing various political parties.
Simultaneously, Karnataka, boasting a significant share of 28 parliamentary seats, is also under focus in the second phase. 14 constituencies, including pivotal regions like Bangalore and Mysore are voting today. Additionally, the bypoll in the Surpur (Shorapur) constituency within Yadgir district is also going on.
Elsewhere, voting is also underway in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
While 15 assembly constituencies in Outer Manipur parliamentary constituencies voted in the first phase on April 19, 13 assembly constituencies will vote on Friday in the second phase. There are 4 contesting candidates from Outer Manipur PC.