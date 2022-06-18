Assam: Leopard, 3 Hog Deer Run Over By Speeding Vehicle In Kaziranga

As many as four animals including a leopard were killed on Saturday after being run over by a speeding vehicle on the national highway 37 in passing through Kaziranga national park in Assam.

The tragic development comes after several preventive measures introduced by the forest and transport departments.

In light of rising animal deaths on the highway due to vehicular movement, the authorities had earlier introduced several measures including setting a speed limit for vehicles for the stretch of road.

According to officials of the forest department, three hog deer along with the leopard were killed in the incident.

Officials said that the incident took place early today morning as the animals were trying to relocate to higher lands in the Karbi hills to save themselves from the rising water levels, following incessant rains in the state over the past week.

Authorities mentioned that it was common for animals to cross the highway on to the hills during floods, and hence the department had issued guidelines keeping in mind the safety of both animals and humans.