Rare Levitating Somnath Shivling Fragments Reach Assam for Historic Darshan

The sacred fragments of the Somnath Jyotirlinga, preserved for nearly a millennium, are being brought to Assam as part of a nationwide darshan tour.

The public is invited to witness the collective Rudra Puja and darshan at Pandu Ashram on Monday evening from 5:00 PM.

The Somnath Jyotirlinga, regarded as the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas, carries a history that reflects the resilience of India’s spiritual heritage.

Built in the Satyuga by the Moon God Soma, and visited by Lord Krishna for penance, the temple’s Shivling is said to levitate through a powerful magnetic force, making it a unique and revered object of faith.

In 1025 AD, during his 16th invasion of India, Mahmud Ghazni attacked the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Historical accounts, including those of Persian scholar Al-Biruni, detail the destruction of the temple, mass killings of pilgrims, and the breaking of Shivlings. Yet, the Agnihotri priests courageously preserved fragments of the original Jyotirlinga, keeping them safe across generations.

In early 2025, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar formally installed these ancient fragments, marking a significant spiritual revival. Gurudev described the moment as “miraculous,” emphasizing it as a symbol of India’s spiritual awakening and a celebration of the centuries-long devotion of the Agnihotri families.

Scientific studies have revealed unusual magnetic properties in the Shivling fragments. Geologists have confirmed that the stones exhibit strong magnetic fields despite containing only 2% iron, suggesting a possibly celestial origin.

The fragments are now on a journey across India, visiting all twelve Jyotirlinga sites to allow devotees from across the country to participate in the darshan. For many in Assam and the Northeast, this marks a once-in-a-millennium opportunity to connect with a sacred symbol of India’s ancient spiritual traditions.

The public unveiling follows a historic Mahashivaratri event at The Art of Living International Center in Bangalore earlier this year, where the sacred levitating Jyotirlinga was revealed to devotees under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

