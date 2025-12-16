Statue of Liberty Replica Collapses Amid Severe Winds

A strong gust of wind brought down a 24-metre replica of the Statue of Liberty in the city of Guaíba, near Porto Alegre, in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state on Monday, December 15.

The structure, located in the car park of a Havan retail store, collapsed without causing any injuries.

Videos circulating on social media captured the statue tilting and then toppling onto the ground, while vehicles continued to pass on the nearby busy road. The replica was installed close to a fast-food outlet within the store premises.

Havan, the retail chain that owned the statue, confirmed that the area was nearly empty at the time, which prevented harm to the public.

Earlier on Monday, local civil defence authorities had issued a red alert warning due to severe winds. Residents were advised to stay indoors, disconnect electrical devices, and secure doors and windows.

Civil defence officials said a technical assessment would be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.