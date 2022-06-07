14,000 Kgs Of Narcotics To Be Destroyed In Massive Drive Across India

As much as 42,000 kilograms of narcotics will be destroyed across 14 locations around the country, the Ministry of finance informed on Tuesday.

The finance ministry informed via a press release that the drive will be a part of the iconic week of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The release read, “The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow as a part of Iconic Week of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence. A total of around 42000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country.”