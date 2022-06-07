14,000 Kgs Of Narcotics To Be Destroyed In Massive Drive Across India

As much as 42,000 kilograms of narcotics will be destroyed across 14 locations around the country, the Ministry of finance informed on Tuesday.
The finance ministry informed via a press release that the drive will be a part of the iconic week of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.
The release read, “The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow as a part of Iconic Week of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence. A total of around 42000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country.”
The Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the drive virtually, the release added.
“The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and would be addressing the officers,” the release added.
It may be noted that the Assam Police under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched a massive war on drugs in the state.
Under it the police force has cracked down heavily on illicit drug trades, smuggling and peddling operations across the state.